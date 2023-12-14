"Taehyung in this uniform will look incredible!": Fans go gaga as the military attire BTS’ V will be wearing for SDT goes viral online

BTS’ V is going viral on social media, as fans are now imagining how the Love Me Again singer will look wearing the Special Mission Team (SDT)'s black uniform during his mandatory military enlistment.

On December 11, 2023, BTS' Kim Taehyung and Kim Namjoon enlisted for their mandatory military service at the training center at Nonsan, South Chungcheong Province, located in South Korea.

Following their enlistment, the military attire that BTS’ V will be wearing for his military service, while serving in the Special Mission Team, went viral on social media. Fans are certain that the Love Me Again singer will look splendid in his uniform, with one fan noting how "Taehyung in this uniform will look incredible."

"It will be so cool": ARMYs can't wait to see BTS’ V wearing the SDT uniform

BTS’ V has chosen the Special Mission Unit at the Capital Defence Command to serve his mandatory military duty. Popularly known as SDT, the unit is the only wing directly controlled by the President and is recognized for countering anti-terrorism activities. The SDT operates in various areas, as described by X user @taeguide on X:

"SDT stands for Special Duty Team, a military police unit deployed at the headquarters, corps, and division levels of each military unit to carry out the initial response to violent crimes or counter-terrorism operations, arrest armed deserters within the military, handle special operations, and conduct mobile strikes in urban areas. It is referred to as a ‘special mission unit’."

As fans discovered the uniform of soldiers belonging to the Special Duty Team, they noted how it is entirely black from head-to-toe, with proper protective safeguards attached. Soldiers are provided with helmets, gloves, arms, and other special equipment to protect their country. Thus, during training, BTS’ V might wear a casual black t-shirt with the SDT logo and shorts, both in black.

When more fans came to know of the uniform that the Singularity singer will be wearing for his duties, they commented how he will look elegant and fierce. The idol's fans, aka ARMYs, are currently waiting with bated breath to see how he will pull off the prestigious uniform. Considering the physique of Kim Taehyung, fans are sure he will slay the uniform.

Meanwhile, as Kim Taehyung serves his country, several projects by him, such as a collaboration song with the American singer Umi and the upcoming music video of IU, where he will make a guest appearance, will be released.

Kim Taehyung is expected to be discharged from his mandatory military service in 2025, after completing the eighteen-month course.