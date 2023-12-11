American singer and songwriter Umi shared a video of Kim Taehyung singing in a studio on her Instagram story on December 11, 2023. On the story, she confirmed that she would take care of "their song" and share his message while he is serving in the South Korean military. Taehyung, aka BTS' V, enlisted in the military on December 11, 2023.

The BTS singer shared the same video on November 21, 2023, while he was doing a Q&A session with his fans on Instagram. He had captioned the video as a major spoiler for his upcoming project.

When Umi seemingly confirmed the collaboration with Kim Taehyung, fans got incredibly excited and took to social media to share the same. They tweeted that they couldn't wait for the track with one fan even calling it a "masterpiece."

Fans can't wait for Kim Taehyung and Umi's upcoming collaborative song

Kim Taehyung arrived at the training center for his mandatory military service at the time of writing. When he reached the center, fans from across the world began sending their wishes for him to have a safe journey ahead during his military service.

Singer Umi also took to her Instagram to bid adieu to the BTS singer and seemingly confirmed an upcoming collaboration with him. She captioned her Instagram story video wishing him the best in the military.

"Bye Tae. I’m wishing you the best in the Army. I promise to take care of our song and share your message while you are away," she wrote on Instagram.

Since she wrote "our song" and added the same video to her Instagram story that V had shared previously as a major spoiler for an upcoming project, fans are excited.

BTS ARMYs are looking forward to the collaborative song of the idol. Earlier, when the idol shared the video on his Instagram story, fans could hear him synchronizing his voice with a female singer.

Now that Umi herself has seemingly confirmed that she is collaborating with the Love Me Again singer, fans are ecstatic. While the name of the song hasn't been disclosed yet, fans are wondering what the duo has selected as a name for the track.

Fans took to X, formerly Twitter, to express their excitement about the song as well as to wonder what the title might be. Some even claimed that they were waiting for the song to be released as the clip the singers had shared sounded "so good."

Several videos across social media saw fans stating that BTS members arrived to bid adieu to Kim Taehyung and Kim Namjoon, who are set to enlist on December 11, 2023.

V is set to serve in the Special Unit Mission at the Capital Defense Command known for countering anti-terrorism activities. It is worth noting that this team is under the direct control of the President of the country.

V has also promised that he many projects for the fans while he is away in the military. Fans can't wait to see his future songs, albums, and collaborations.