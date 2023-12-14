"It's not a music video, it's a movie": W Korea sheds light on IU's upcoming MV featuring BTS’ Kim Taehyung, leaving fans elated

On December 14, the media outlet W Korea shed light on IU's upcoming music video featuring Kim Taehyung and how it looks more like a movie than a music video, raising fans' anticipation.

On December 5, IU's agency EDAM Entertainment had announced that BTS' Kim Taehyung was confirmed to feature in the upcoming music videos of the Hotel Del Luna actor. She's also reported to release a new album in the first half of next year.

As the Love Me Again singer has enlisted for his mandatory military service, fans will be able to see him next year through the IU's music video, which will be no less than a movie. The aforementioned outlet said:

"It's not a music video, it's a movie"

Fans can't wait to see Kim Taehyung featuring in the upcoming music videos of the IU

The aforementioned outlet also shed light on how Kim Taehyung cleared his schedule to film IU's music videos, set to be released in the first half of 2024, in their article titled 5 Fantastic Male Leads In IU’s Music Videos.

The outlet said that it would be exciting to see Kim Taehyung and IU sharing the same frame and the kind of aesthetics they would bring with their outstanding visuals and soulful vocals:

"Good news amidst the disappointment! Although all BTS members are on military leave, we can meet V in the first half of next year. It's through IU's new song.

"It is said that right before enlistment, V filmed the music video for IU's new song, which will be released for the first time in about two years. It's already driving me crazy to see what kind of scene these two musicians, who stand out and shine so brightly even when alone, would create."

Fans were over the moon. They want to see the duo together in the same music video and are eager to see what kind of concept they will bring to the table. Many are also speculating that the V will showcase his acting skills.

Check out how fans reacted as W Korea shed light on IU's upcoming MV featuring BTS’ Kim Taehyung:

The Love Me Again singer made a guest appearance on the Hotel Del Luna actress's talk show IU's Palette for the promotions of his solo debut album Layover. The Hotel Del Luna actress also sang Love Me Again, the song from V's Layover album.

V is expected to be discharged from mandatory military service in June 2025 after serving 18 months.