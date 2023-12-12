“It feels like it’s meant to be for people”: Umi dishes in her upcoming collaboration with BTS’ Kim Taehyung, leaving fans emotional

On December 11, American singer Umi discussed Kim Taehyung and her upcoming collaboration song with the media outlet RIFF.

Umi also confirmed her upcoming collaboration with Kim Taehyung by posting a video of V singing in a studio on her Instagram story on the same day. She captioned her story with:

"Bye Tae. I’m wishing you the best in the Army. I promise to take care of our song and share your message while you are away."

Expand Tweet

As Umi talked about the upcoming song with the media outlet mentioned earlier, she stated that the song is for people who can resonate with its meaning and lyrics:

"It feels like it’s meant to be for people."

Expand Tweet

Fans can't wait for Kim Taehyung and Umi's upcoming collaboration

Expand Tweet

As Umi talks about her upcoming collaboration song with Kim Taehyung, but she stated to the outlet mentioned above that she can't reveal the song's name. She further described how the idol reached out to her because he has been a fan of her music for the last six years. V has also shared her music many times with his fans. She spoke to the aforementioned outlet and stated:

“A couple months ago, he shared my music again. I was like, ‘If he likes my music, I might as well say ‘thank you.’ … I reached out in a DM. … He’s such a friendly person—genuinely such an amazing person. He reached out to talk to me and took the time to talk about what we like musically."

She further elaborated on the process of collaboration and stated:

"Organically, we were like, ‘Should we make a song together?’ So I sent him a bunch of the songs I’d been making. He picked one that he liked, and then he recorded it.”

Expand Tweet

Later, she mentioned how the song would feature both of their voices. Since Kim Taehyung enlisted for his mandatory military service on December 11, fans will be able to relate to the lyrics of the song and reminisce about the idol. She stated:

"I’m hoping, too, since he’s leaving, when people listen to this song, they can think of him. The song itself is about long-distance love, and not just romantic love, but love of all kinds."

She further stated:

"I initially wrote about my grandma because my grandma lives in Japan: [about] how I can only talk to her through FaceTime, and I wish I could talk to her more. Then it kind of evolved. There’s a lot of people I feel this way about. So I’m sure that fans will feel that way about him while he’s gone. It just feels divine. It feels like it’s meant to be for people.”

As soon as fans read her interview with the aforementioned outlet, they were over the moon and stated that the duo would undoubtedly release a masterpiece.

Fans expressed excitement and they couldn't wait to hear the song.

Check out how fans are reacting as Umi dishes about her upcoming collaboration with BTS' Kim Taehyung:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Kim Taehyung also teased his collaboration on November 21 while conducting a Q&A session on his Instagram story. He shared the same video Umi posted on her Instagram story yesterday (December 11) and captioned the story as a major spoiler for his upcoming project.

Expand Tweet

Fans eagerly await the release of the upcoming song by Umi and Kim Taehyung.

BTS' V enlisted for his mandatory military service with fellow group member Kim Namjoon on December 11.