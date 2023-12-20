On December 20, 2023, the X user @naver_taehyung shared that the cost of running Kim Taehyung's Compose Coffee advertisements will be estimated at 4.6 million USD or more.

On the same day, Compose Coffee, the second-largest coffee franchise in Korea, officially announced that they had selected Kim Taehyung as their new model to commemorate the 10th anniversary of the launch of their franchise.

As the fans got to know that the estimated cost of running Kim Taehyung's advertisement would be over 4.6 million USD or more, they took to social media to flex about the idol, and one user tweeted:

"They want him so bad": Fans are excited to see upcoming commercials related to Kim Taehyung for Compose Coffee

Compose Coffee is one of the most loved coffee brands in South Korea and is available at affordable prices as well. South Koreans love it due to its several offers, including a discount if someone orders takeout or upgrades in size. While announcing Kim Taehyung as their model, the brand stated:

"We highly evaluated V’s progress in reaching the top position by focusing on one field, music. V's actions are in line with the brand spirit of Compose Coffee, which has focused only on coffee for 10 years."

The aforementioned user, X, also revealed that the running costs for Kim Taehyung's advertisement will exceed 6 billion won (USD 4.6 million).

The franchise owners agreed to reach an agreement, even though the price was beyond their budget, due to Kim Taehyung's influence and the brand value attached to him. Overall, 75% of the owners agreed to select V as the model for their brand. The user stated:

"According to media sources, the estimated cost of running Taehyung's advertisements is 6 Billion Won (USD$ 4.6 Million)! Even though the cost was high, 75% of franchise owners voted in favour of selecting Taehyung!"

The user further elaborated on who will bear the costs of the advertisement and stated:

"Additional information, the cost is divided among the company (60%) and the franchise owners (40%, monthly 80K won or USD 61)."

As soon as the fans learned about the costs associated with running several advertisements featuring Kim Taehyung, whether offline or online, they were proud of his impact and influence.

They also stated that since the franchise went beyond their budget to appoint Kim Taehyung, they must have wanted him to be the face of the brand and knew that their brand would receive massive sales and social media engagement after the announcement.

Moreover, Kim Taehyung has already concluded filming the advertisements with Compose Coffee in early December.

Advertisements related to him will soon be seen on television, YouTube, and affiliated stores. According to media outlet Marie Claire, posters featuring V will be displayed nationwide in Compose Coffee stores starting in December, and in January, commercials featuring V will air.

Check out how fans are reacting to BTS’ V's Compose Coffee advertisements, estimated at 4.6 million USD.

Meanwhile, a part-timer from Compose Coffee has shared details about the scheduled promotional activities expected in the coming week, as translated by @taeguide on X:

"According to an OP who works as a part timer at Compose Coffee, Taehyung’s advertisement posters will be put up starting next Monday. There will also be customized cup holders adorned by Taehyung’s face available starting next week. There are talks of a V drink coming out around February right in time for spring season."

When V was revealed as the new face of the aforementioned brand, it started trending at the No. 1 position in South Korea. An official from the brand has also revealed how elated they are after signing Kim Taehyung and stated, as translated by the user X @taeguide:

“We are happy to work with a global artist loved by people all over the world, regardless of gender and age. Through synergy with the '21st-century pop icon' BTS V, Compose Coffee will achieve even greater growth next year. It will be a time to take a step forward."

Needless to say, fans can't wait to see the upcoming promotional campaign featuring V in the coming months.

Meanwhile, V enlisted for his mandatory military service on December 11, 2023, alongside fellow group member Kim Namjoon. The idol is expected to be discharged in 2025 after serving for eighteen months.