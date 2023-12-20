“Badly needed this comfort”: Fans emotional as BTS’ Jimin announces new single ‘Closer Than This,’ a musical embrace for ARMY as 2023 nears it’s end

On December 20, 2023, Bighit Music announced that BTS' Jimin is set to release his new digital single Closer Than This through a press release on the South Korean social media platform, Weverse.

On the same day, the official account of BTS also released a video post titled This is Jimin on their Instagram account where the Set Me Free Pt.2 singer was spotted grooving to the unreleased song, which many fans assumed must be the idol's upcoming digital single, Closer Than This.

As soon as BigHit Music made the announcement, fans got emotional. As the idol is currently serving in the military, fans stated that the song will provide them with much-needed comfort, and one user tweeted:

"Jimin's song for Christmas": Fans are excited to hear the Like Crazy singer's upcoming digital single

As Bighit Music made the official announcement about BTS' Jimin's upcoming digital single Closer Than This, they stated that the song is for the fans and encompasses the Set Me Free Pt.2 singer's real feelings for the ARMYs.

They further stated that as 2023 comes to an end, they hope to provide fans with some hope and warmth through the lyrics of the song.

““Closer Than This” is a heartfelt fan song that encapsulates Jimin’s genuine feelings for ARMY. As we approach the final days of 2023, we hope that “Closer Than This”, with its lyrics conveying Jimin’s love and affection for his fans, will bring you hope and warmth.”

The agency also uploaded a pink-colored teaser image for the upcoming digital single, which has Closer Than This engraved over it in a purple, jelly-like font that radiates comfort and a soulful vibe.

As soon as fans learned about the upcoming digital single Closer Than This by the singer, they were over the moon, stating that they couldn't wait for his new song. They also state that the Like Crazy singer is gifting them a Christmas song since he is away in the military.

Moreover, as the idol enlisted for his mandatory military service alongside Jungkook on December 12, fans are eagerly waiting with bated breath to listen to it. They are also speculating that the lyrics of the Instagram video that has been uploaded on the group's official account convey the idol's love for the fan, where he sang:

"Baby, I'll come back to you and never let you go, never let you go."

The lines signify how he will return from the military soon and will stay with the fans for a long time.

They are currently trending hashtags, including #JIMINISCOMING and #CLOSERTHANTHIS, on social media, and they can't wait to stream it. They are also emotional, as this will be the first-ever official update on the Like Crazy singer since he enlisted for his mandatory military service.

Moreover, in the Instagram video titled This is Jimin uploaded to the group's official account, Kim Taehyung also made a special appearance, making fans excited about their interaction.

Closer Than This is slated to be released on December 22, 2023, at 2 p.m. KST, and fans can't wait to stream it as many times as possible. The Like Crazy singer is also expected to be discharged from his mandatory military service in 2025.