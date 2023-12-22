"Dang this gonna be good": Fans ecstatic as TXT's Yeonjun is set to appear on tvN's Apartment 404 as guest 

TXT's Yeonjun has been announced as a participant in tvN's upcoming variety program, Apartment 404. According to JTBC, on December 22, he will be filling in for a fixed member's vacancy and has already met popular host and comedian Yoo Jae-sook, who will be appearing on the show.

The show promises to offer a mystery drama based on unusual real-life events. The happenings in the show take place inside an apartment complex, and it is gearing up to launch in the first half of 2024.

Meanwhile, the assembled lineup is already attracting attention, with an eminent cast including actors Cha Tae-hyun, Oh Na-ra, and Lee Jeong-ha, Jennie of BLACKPINK, and comedians Yoo Jae-sook and Yang Se-chan.

TXT's Yeonjun, who is known among fans for being a social butterfly, is said to have displayed synergy with the members thanks to his overflowing sense of entertainment. Fans of the idol are excitedly expressing their opinions on the show and its high-scale list of members on social media, as one commented, "Dang this gonna be good."

Apartment 404 is a true-story mystery drama transcending space-time settings. The cast of six renowned celebrities playing the residents is supposed to investigate the mysterious happenings inside the apartment complex, which is a familiar and home-like space. The hunt aims to further lead to a main character who will be successful in solving the true mystery.

Since the storyline is based on actual events and depends on the changing years, including dynamic time and space, viewers may be challenged to apply their innate reasoning skills and memories of each bygone era. Furthermore, the participants are expected to unravel the detective drama by moving through different years, which change with each episode.

PD Jeong Cheol-min, who is famous for his widely popular shows like Running Man, The Skip Dating, and Sixth Sense, will be making his return with Apartment 404.

While the regular member whose place TXT's Yeonjun filled is not yet revealed, his participation in the show is being received by fans as a pleasant surprise. Moreover, on December 22, fellow TOMORROW X TOGETHER member Taehyun also bagged his first-ever solo web content appearance in Past Life Academy as the main character.

Fans of both TXT and BLACKPINK are also pumped since Yeonjun is expected to take part in Apartment 404 alongside BLACKPINK's Jennie and are awaiting their likely interaction upon crossing paths.

More on TXT

2023 has been a big year for TXT, or TOMORROW X TOGETHER. The group took home Worldwide Fans' Choice for the fifth year in a row at this year's MAMA Awards. It is also gearing up to attend the Circle Chart Music Awards 2023 on January 10 next year.

All three of their 2023 albums - SWEET, The Name Chapter: FREEFALL, and The Name Chapter: TEMPTATION - continue to feature on Japan's Oricon Year-End Album Chart.

On the other hand, all five members are slated to appear on the Christmas Eve episode of SBS' Running Man for the first time in three years, on December 24 at 6:15 p.m. KST.