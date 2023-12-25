BLACKPINK: A VR Encore - How to register, where to watch online, run time, trailer, and all you need to know

BLACKPINK's first-ever virtual reality concert invites fans into an immersive, one-of-a-kind experience as the group joins forces with Meta and Emmy Award-winning production label, The Diamond Bros. The concert is an encore of the K-pop sensations' recent BORN PINK WORLD TOUR finale in Seoul on September 16-17, 2023.

BLACKPINK was on tour for an entire year, from October 15, 2022, to September 17, 2023. In all its grandeur, the BORN PINK WORLD TOUR was the second worldwide concert tour of the YG Entertainment girl group.

With a VR encore, set to be held on Tuesday, December 26 at 5 pm PT in Meta's Horizon Worlds Music Valley, fans can relive the spectacular tour ending at the Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul.

BLACKPINK: A VR Encore - Here's how you can watch it front row

Grabbing free front-row tickets to a BLACKPINK show is as magical as it sounds, and it can be made possible for those with a Meta Quest headset. The VR concert, which will run for approximately 70 minutes, will capture kinetic performances and brilliant pyrotechnics, all filmed with on-stage cameras to create a once-in-a-lifetime event.

Moreover, the free show is custom-made for the best virtual reality experience and can even outdo sitting in the front row in a real concert. At the event, BLINKs (BLACKPINK fans) can expect an unforgettable array of songs, including the group's massive hits like Shut Down, Pink Venom, and How You Like That, to name a few.

Expand Tweet

While sharing thoughts about the VR encore concert produced and directed by The Diamond Bros, BLACKPINK's Jennie told Billboard,

"It’s a different and unique way to experience our music. I think fans will find it interesting, especially with the immersive sound and visuals. I hope it feels like an exciting and innovative way for them to connect with us."

In the same interview, Rosé also shared the following,

"We felt that now was the perfect time for our first VR concert because technology has finally caught up with our vision. We’ve always wanted to offer our fans a new and exciting way to experience our music — VR felt like the next step in achieving that."

Expand Tweet

To watch the show unfold in the Music Valley, viewers must have the brand new version of Meta Horizon Worlds and a Meta Quest 2 (Oculus Quest 2), Quest 3, or Quest Pro headset. Furthermore, if fans cannot attend it on December 26 at 5 pm PT or simply crave a re-watch, it is possible to replay the show until the end of January 2024 in Meta Horizon Worlds.

The show is also available to audiences in the US, Canada, the UK, France, Ireland, Iceland, and Spain. BLINKs who will be watching must have their headsets fully charged and join 30 minutes earlier to set up their avatar, go through the tutorial, and familiarize themselves with the main event arena, Music Valley, as advised by Meta Quest.

For BLINKs eager for more, a K-pop-inspired after-party at Horizon Worlds' Club Photo Oppa will take place from 6-7 pm PT.

BLACKPINK's Jennie now has a new label named ODD ATELIER

For fans awaiting BLACKPINK: A VR Encore, member Lisa just rolled out her rendition of Britney Spears' My Only Wish on December 25, 2023. Jisoo was also honored with three awards - Best Dance Performance Female Solo, Best Female Artist, and Best Music Video - at the 2023 MAMA Awards.

On top of that, Billboard dubbed BLACKPINK the most successful K-pop girl group to have impacted the U.S. market to date. Meanwhile, Jennie announced her new label, ODD ATELIER, on December 24, 2023.

BLACKPINK's year-long BORN PINK WORLD TOUR was recently lauded by the Billboard Music Awards, where the group bagged the Top K-pop Touring Artist Award. The tour saw the girls - Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa - stop by four continents with 66 shows held globally.