“Presenting "CEO" miss Jennie Kim”: Fans ecstatic as the BLACKPINK member is reported to have started her own label, ODDATELIER

On December 22, 2023, several posts went viral on social media where BLACKPINK's Jennie was reported to have started her own label named ODDATELIER and was listed as one of the artists under the mentioned agency.

Meanwhile, in the first week of December 2023, it was confirmed by YG Entertainment that Jennie, including other members of BLACKPINK, had officially renewed their exclusive contracts for the group's future endeavors after their contract expired in August.

However, the members did not renew their individual contracts with YG Entertainment, and it seems like Jennie has finally started her own label, ODDATELIER, and fans can't stop being proud of her. They took to social media to express their excitement, and one user tweeted:

"Sounds so freaking cool": Fans are excited for the official announcement from Jennie starting her own agency

Even before Jennie signed her group contract with YG Entertainment, there were rumors that she would start her own agency. Now that posts naming her the new CEO and announcing her label, ODDATELIER, is going viral on social media, fans are over the moon and can't wait for the official announcement.

The viral posts inform that the idol started her agency in November 2023, expressing her wish to nurture new talents and create a space that attracts things in a unique manner. The words mentioned in the post are as follows:

"OA, WHICH STANDS FOR ODD ATELIER, IS A SPACE THAT AIMS TO CREATE NEW THINGS THAT ATTRACT ATTENTION IN A DIFFERENT WAY FROM WHAT IS USUAL OR EXPECTED. IT IS A LABEL FOUNDED BY ARTIST JENNIE IN NOVEMBER 2023."

Meanwhile, in other viral posts, it has been reported that sections have been created on ODDATELIER, including an Artists Bar where the idol has been introduced. The following words are written about her:

"DEBUTED IN 2016 AS A MEMBER OF BLACKPINK, JENNIE IS ONE OF THE MOST INFLUENTIAL ARTISTS OF THE ERA. SHE IS A SINGER, RAPPER, ACTOR, AND FASHION ICON WITH GLOBAL INFLUENCE."

It further stated:

"OTHER THAN HER WORLD RECORD- BREAKING CAREER AS BLACKPINK, SHE BECAME THE FIRST KOREAN FEMALE SOLO ARTIST TO TOP ITUNES WORLDWIDE SONG CHART WITH HER SOLO SINGLE 'SOLO' IN 2018, HIT NO.1"

As the news about the idol becoming the new CEO of her aforementioned label spread, fans couldn't stop poking fun at YG Entertainment, predicting that their stocks and shares would hit rock bottom.

Many are also expressing their desire to buy shares of Idol's agency, as they are undoubtedly sure that ODDATELIER will perform well in the future. Fans are also sharing screenshots of the agency's potential Instagram and Twitter handles, which are currently private.

Some fans are hilariously stating that they are upgrading their resumes to join Jennie's new journey and can't wait to see her transform into a new CEO. Fans are ecstatic as the BLACKPINK member is reported to have started her own label, ODDATELIER.

No official announcement has been made by the BLACKPINK member as of now regarding whether she has started her own label or agency. Fans are waiting with bated breath for idol to confirm the news.