Fans shocked as YG Entertainment's TikTok account reportedly gets hacked and features aespa, Soojin, LE SSERAFIM cover

On December 22, 2023, several videos went viral on social media, reportedly claiming that YG Entertainment's official TikTok account got hacked. The hacker also uploaded a fan covering tracks of different other K-pop groups, including aespa, Soojin, LE SSERAFIM, and others.

YG Entertainment has an official TikTok account with over two million Instagram followers and 23 million likes.

As the videos went viral, fans were taken aback and wondered what was happening with the agency's social media account. They took to social media to express their opinion, and one user tweeted:

Expand Tweet

"Hackers Everywhere": Fans could not stop laughing at how easily YG Entertainment's TikTik account allegedly got hacked

Expand Tweet

On TikTok, YG Entertainment uploads different videos related to their K-pop groups, including Treasure and BLACKPINK, showcasing their latest albums, singles, performances, challenges, and more. The account's music note bar, present on the official profile, features a list of music for fans to discover songs associated with YG Entertainment groups.

However, on that music note bar, netizens observed some fan covers of different groups, including aespa, LE SSERAFIM, and Soojin's music, uploaded and mixed with random sounds. Several songs uploaded were Drama, Spicy, AGASSY, Fearless, and others.

Fans concluded that their TikTok accounts must be hacked, with some individuals uploading for fun with the agency. They were also taken aback, that even after ten hours, the agency did not notice any changes to their TikTok account, finding it hilarious.

Fans also wondered what anybody would achieve by hacking the official account of the agency and took to social media to express themselves in different manners.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

YG Entertainment is one of the well-known South Korean multinational entertainment companies started by Yang Hyun-suk in 1966. The company operates in various areas, including music production, recruiting agency, record label, event and concert management, and serves as a music publishing house. It also has subsidiary ventures, including YG Plus, Gold Management Agency, and a cosmetics brand.

The current artists associated with the agency include BIGBANG, Mino, BLACKPINK, Treasure, BABYMONSTER, WINNER, and other groups. Several actors and actresses featured in K-dramas are also associated with them, including Yoo In-na, Lee Sung-kyung, Choi Ji-woo, Cha Seung-won, Jang Ki-yong, Yoo Seung-ho, and others.

Needless to say, fans still find it hilarious how the agency hasn't noticed the changes made to their account and are currently waiting for the agency to remove the unwanted songs from the music tab of the TikTok account.

The South Korean agency has recently signed an exclusive renewal contract with their biggest group, BLACKPINK.