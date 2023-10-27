BLACKPINK's Lisa's friend Diana Flipo dishes about singer's YG contract renewal

On October 27, 2023, a social media user named LALICE shared an update regarding BLACKPINK's Lisa's contract renewal with YG Entertainment. The user revealed that reporters asked one of her closest friends, Diana Flipo, about the same at a press conference.

Thai actress Diana Flipo is one of Lisa's closest friends. For those unaware, she frequently shares pictures with the idol on her Instagram whenever they get to meet each other.

The article will explore what Diana revealed about Lisa's exclusive contract renewal with YG Entertainment and what fate awaits her.

"Give her time": Diana Flipo says we should give space to BLACKPINK's Lisa

Diana Flipo recently attended a press conference for the department store Robinson Superjeans, where she was seen promoting the brand's latest collection while wearing the brand's outfit. She wore a glittery blouse, blue wide-leg jeans buckled up with a belt, and a jacket over her blouse. She also accessorized her look and tied up her hair.

During the press conference, she was asked numerous questions, including one about Lisa's contract renewal with YG Entertainment. To this, Diana Flipo straightforwardly replied that we should give time and space to the idol and not hurry about the matter.

She further shed light on the matter, mentioning that despite being close to the idol, they never discuss topics like her career. She said, as translated by the social media user LALICE:

"She said no one actually knows. Give her time, and we will all know when the right time comes. She also said she never asked Lisa about this stuff and would wait to see what will happen, just like everyone else. They don't really talk about work when they meet."

As soon as the aforementioned user shared the clip, many fans had different reactions to it. Some said that the question shouldn't be asked when Lisa's friend is there for her own work, while others were outright angry about the media behaving in such a desperate manner.

Meanwhile, fans also praised how close their bond is and that they do not need to share unnecessary things with each other. K-pop fans are eagerly awaiting to see the fate of BLACKPINK as a group and how they will proceed with YG Entertainment regarding their contracts.

There are numerous speculations that Jisoo and Jennie will start their own agency, and the MONEY singer has been approached by several US labels offering her millions of dollars to become an artist under their agency. However, these claims have not been confirmed by YG Entertainment, and they have only released a statement that they are in the middle of discussions and will soon announce the details.

The BLACKPINK member recently performed at Crazy Horse Paris and delivered five exclusive performances over the course of three days, where fans couldn't stop praising her.