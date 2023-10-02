"Not her leaning away from the smoke": Fans go gaga over Lisa's Crazy Horse after party video

BLACKPINK's Lisa successfully concluded her Crazy Horse Paris performance on September 30th, with an electrifying performance. Over 50K people attempted to purchase tickets to her show, but only a few were fortunate enough to witness the historic performance by the MONEY singer.

Subsequently, some videos from the Crazy Horse after-party went viral on social media, showcasing the rapper enjoying herself, reportedly dancing with her crew, and sending fans into a frenzy.

Crazy Horse is one of the prestigious cabarets located in Paris which is known for blending nude performances with artistic talents.

Meanwhile, as she was dancing and enjoying herself, fans noticed that she distanced herself from the person beside her who was vaping.

Fans are elated watching Lisa enjoying her best life

As the videos from the Crazy Horse after-party went viral on social media, fans couldn't get enough of her sensual look and dance, which were visible in the viral videos. They stated that the idol looked stunning and danced exuberantly to celebrate the success of the aforementioned show.

The MONEY singer was prominently seen among the people who were grooving to the loud music at the after-party. In the videos circulated by fans online, she can be seen conversing with the man who was vaping beside her.

Overall, fans were elated to see Lisa enjoying her life and not caring about what others think, as they believed she deserved it. They were also proud of her for avoiding smoke, as it could harm her health.

Check out how Fans are reacting to Lisa's Crazy Horse after-party video:

Meanwhile, fellow group members, including Jennie, Jisoo, and Rosé, were also spotted at the Crazy Horse shows, showing their full support. Jennie and Lisa became the talk of the town, as the former booked a 14-hour long flight and entered the venue without even changing clothes.

Fans who attended the show couldn't stop praising the idol for trying something new and handling all the hate she had received for performing at the event.

At the Crazy Horse cabaret, she performed many classics, including Crisis? What Crisis?, Miss Astra, Miss Astra is Back, But I'm a Good Girl, and others. She held five exclusive shows over the course of three days. Lisa also became the first K-pop soloist to ever grace the prestigious cabaret.

Other prominent personalities who attended the event included The Arnault Family, Thanaerng, Squid Game's Jung Ho-yeon, Chinese actress Angelababy, Jenny Zhang, Rosalía, Kiel Tutin, Isaiah Reid, and others.

Overall, the show was a resounding success, and fans wished Lisa success in her future endeavors.

She is rumored to be planning the launch of a high-end fashion brand in collaboration with LVMH.