YOU’RE DRIVING ME CRAZYYYYY!" Fans go berserk as Lisa provides first glimpse from her Crazy Horse Paris on Instagram

On October 4, 2023, BLACKPINK's Lisa provided the first glimpse from her iconic performance at Crazy Horse Paris, sharing a series of pictures on Instagram.

Crazy Horse is one of the most prestigious cabarets located in Paris, known for its artistic performances, offering a unique perspective on the art of dance.

The Thai rapper performed at the aforementioned cabaret for three consecutive days, delivering exclusive performances that garnered praise from those present at the event.

As she finally provided fans with the first glimpse of her recent performance, they couldn't contain their excitement and took to social media to express themselves:

"OMG!! MOTHER": Fans can't get enough of Lisa's latest Instagram post

As filming and capturing anything at the Crazy Horse were strictly prohibited, and everything was under strict surveillance, fans can understand why they didn't get a single picture or video from the event for a long time.

As such, when Lisa herself updated fans with her official photos from the aforementioned Cabaret show, they were more than elated. They had been eagerly waiting to catch a glimpse of Lisa's outfit and makeover for the Crazy Horse since September 28 when she did her first show, and now that she has finally unveiled it, they are stating that she looked undeniably hot and stunning.

In her Instagram post, the MONEY singer captioned her post as:

"Such an amazing experience at @crazyhorseparis_official. Thank you, everyone, for making this happen. Call me whenever you need someone to fill a spot."

She posted a series of ten pictures showcasing herself in different outfits. In the first two pictures, as reported by fans, she showcased herself as a working woman in her formal attire, dancing to the rhythm of music, possibly at Crisis? What Crisis? and posted monochromatic pictures in her stunning attire.

Last but not least, adorned in pearl-styled clothes, the idol looked stunning as she showcased her smooth dance moves beside the beaded curtains. Fans loved how each and every photo showcased different sides of the MONEY singer.

Check out how fans are reacting as Lisa provided the first-ever glimpse from her latest Crazy Horse performance:

Meanwhile, some fans present at the venue of the aforementioned Cabaret also took to social media to share their experience of witnessing her performance.

Meanwhile, American singer and actress Sabrina Carpenter also commented on the idol's post where she wrote 'Mother.'

Fans also took to social media to defend Lisa from unwanted hate, as some netizens also criticized the idol for wearing revealing clothes.

The fellow group members, including Jennie, Jisoo, and Rosé, were also present at the aforementioned event to show their support for Lisa.

Lisa was also recently graced with the title of Beauty Mogul of the Year at the Influencer Magazine Awards 2023.