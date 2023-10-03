"Besties at this point": BLACKPINK's Jennie and Usher's interactions at Chanel's Paris fashion show win the internet

BLACKPINK's Jennie has been dominating the internet recently, with her pictures from the Chanel Spring-Summer 2024 Ready-to-Wear show going viral. In these clips and videos from October 3, the K-pop idol could be seen interacting with American singer-songwriter Usher and Hari Nef, her co-star from The Idol.

In clips circulated by Marie Claire Korea, Chanel's Global Brand Ambassador, Jennie, was talking to these celebs present at the venue. She was sitting in the front row and in between Usher and Hari Nef, exchanging hugs and posing for pictures.

While fans were delighted to see Jennie enjoying herself at the show, they could not help but admire the friendship she shares with Usher, especially since the duo had already met at the Met Gala in May. As they were seen clicking selfies together, fans were thrilled about this reunion.

"Metgala to Chanel friend": Fans ecstatic seeing BLACKPINK's Jennie and Usher's friendship at Chanel event

Being the face of the French luxury house, Jennie has been a fitting choice owing to her elegant fashion sense. Her Paris Fashion Week appearance for Chanel was therefore much-anticipated, with fellow BLACKPINK members - Jisoo, Lisa, and Rosé also making recent headlines in the City of Light.

Fans were naturally on cloud nine to see the Chanel girl on the last day of the renowned celebration of designer presentations in Paris.

At the event, the SOLO crooner was seen full of giggles and engaging in a hearty conversation with those present. While Hari Nef uploaded a picture with Jennie on her Instagram story, netizens still await the selfie Usher clicked with Jennie.

What's more, according to the fans, in one of the viral clips, the American artist even asked her to perform with him at the Super Bowl. Take a look at some reactions to Usher and BLACKPINK's Jennie's Chanel fashion show interactions:

More on the Pink Venom singer

Recently, BLACKPINK's Jennie's You & Me Coachella version got registered on ASCAP (The American Society of Composers, Authors, and Publishers). She first performed its initial version during the group's BORN PINK world tour.

For those not in the know, ASCAP is a non-profit performance-rights organization that actively licenses the public performance rights of its artists' musical projects to venues, broadcasters, and digital streaming services.

While You & Me's registration was already getting fans excited about Jennie releasing a new solo album soon, the idol confirmed the speculations when she teased the project during her recent interview with Harper's Bazaar Korea.

She even revealed the album will have an essence true to her style. In collaboration with the mag for its October 2023 issue, BLACKPINK's Jennie was also seen decked in fashionable JACQUEMUS attires.