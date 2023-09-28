"WE NEED A LONGER CLIP": Fans delighted to see BLACKPINK's Jisoo and Robert Pattinson interact at Dior J'adore! exhibition in Paris

On September 27, BLACKPINK's Jisoo was seen engaging in a conversation with renowned English actor Robert Pattinson at the Dior J'adore! exhibition in Paris. A short clip of the same is currently making the rounds on the internet, as fans are left wanting more.

Jisoo has been the talk of the town ever since Paris Fashion Week 2023 began, and the Dior girl, as always, has garnered considerable attention for her popularity and elegance at the brand's events this season. More recently, at the September 26 Dior Spring/Summer 2024 show, the star was surrounded by a wave of flashing cameras as people waited to catch a glimpse of her, alongside popular Hollywood actors like Jennifer Lawrence, Yara Shahidi, and Robert Pattinson.

Fans too were looking forward to more interactions between these celebs and Jisoo. Hence, as the recent video of the BLACKPINK vocalist and the British actor went viral, fans could not help but demand how they "NEED A LONGER CLIP" of the duo.

"A vampire and fairy": Writes a fan in reaction to BLACKPINK's Jisoo and Robert Pattinson interacting at Dior J'adore! exhibition

BLACKPINK's Jisoo, who was announced as the global brand ambassador of Dior in 2021, is among the elite A-listers who were invited to the Paris Fashion Week, a bi-annual series of designer presentations happening every year during late-February/March and late-Septmber/October. Naturally, the All Eyes on Me singer met and interacted with a lot of celebs attending the event.

Some pictures and clips are being shared on social media where Jisoo is seen posing with Anya Taylor-Joy, Jenna Ortega, Yuko Araki, and Charlize Theron, among others. However, although a meeting with Robert Pattinson seemed only natural as the two were present at the venue, it came as a surprise to fans to see it happen.

Meanwhile, here are some fan reactions to Pattinson and BLACKPINK's Jisoo's interaction.

More on the BLACKPINK singer

BLACKPINK's Jisoo, who is known for her sophisticated fashion sense, is treasured by the French designer House and is lovingly dubbed as the "princess of Dior." Recently, she also became the First Asian Global Ambassador of the brand to receive a bespoke design.

In other news, the idol made her big screen acting debut with Dr. Cheon and Lost Talisman, released on September 27 this year, where she plays a traditional Korean fairy. This comes after her groundbreaking performance in Snowdrop (2021-2022), which left its mark on audiences worldwide. Meanwhile, with her other BLACKPINK mates, the idol concluded the group's year-long BORN PINK tour on September 17.