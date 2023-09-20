"Born to be a superstar": BLINKs are thrilled to discover that BLACKPINK's Lisa was a child actor in a 2006 Thai drama

Old clips of BLACKPINK's Lisa as a child actor surfaced on social media on September 19, 2023. These videos showed her in a 2006 Thai drama, Beggar Princess (English title for Jao Ying Kor Taan), thus confirming to fans that Lisa made her acting debut way before she entered the K-pop industry.

Among the videos that blew up, one featured BLACKPINK's Lisa dancing energetically with some other children, one of them being her childhood friend.

Needless to say, fans who were unaware of Lisa's previous status as an actor are delighted and took to social media to share the videos and claim that she was "born to be a superstar."

Netizens can't help but gush over BLACKPINK's Lisa's old acting videos

This is not the first time that fans are seeing a BLACKPINK member act, as members Jisoo and Jennie have already shown BLINKs their flair in the acting department with their projects like Snowdrop (2021) and The Idol (2023), respectively.

Now, with shots from Lisa's first acting gig making rounds on the internet, fans are also expressing their discontentment and anger towards YG Entertainment for not revealing this information about the BLACKPINK rapper earlier. Additionally, many were also angry that the agency has not provided the 26-year-old idol with acting roles.

Meanwhile, fans are showering BLACKPINK's Lisa with praises for being an all-rounder, as the latest video proves that alongside dancing and singing, she has a talent for acting as well.

More on BLACKPINK's Lisa

BLACKPINK's maknae is also a record-smashing soloist. Recently, her song, MONEY, surpassed one billion streams on Spotify, becoming the first song by a K-pop soloist and a female K-pop artist to achieve this feat in Spotify history.

On the other hand, Lisa is set to be lauded as a 'cultural icon' at the 2023 Asian Hall of Fame on October 21 this year, becoming the first name in K-pop to be an inductee alongside other famous names like the late Japanese composer Ryuichi Sakamoto, Malaysian screenwriter and director Adele Lim, and more.

The BLACKPINK members recently concluded their year-long BORN PINK world tour on September 17.