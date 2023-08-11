“I’m gonna start saving money”: Fans believe BLACKPINK’s Jennie will release solo album soon as they find unreleased song credited on ASCAP

A screenshot going viral on Twitter seems to have the BLACKPINK fandom believe that Jennie will soon return with a solo album. On Thursday, August 10, a picture from the website of ASCAP (American Society of Composers, Authors, and Publishers) showed the track You and Me registered under YG Entertainment and THE BLACK LABEL with the 27-year-old artist listed under the Performers tab.

You and Me was the track that Jennie surprised fans with at the BORN PINK World Tour stage. For the unversed, she made her solo debut in November 2018 with the hit track, SOLO. It marked the first and last solo release and since then, fans have eagerly awaited more individual music projects from the BLACKPINK rapper.

With the discovery of You and Me being licensed at the ASCAP, fans speculated that they might be close to a solo comeback. ASCAP is a website that aims to have song creators be compensated fairly based on whenever their song is performed publicly.

Fans reaction to JNK1 possibility (Image via X , formerly Twitter)

Since You and Me was unreleased, fans could only witness it live during concerts. However, the official licensing seemed to suggest that the 27-year-old rapper can freely perform it at public places.

Fans discover BLACKPINK Jennie’s unreleased song You and Me getting licensed, speculate a solo album comeback

BLACKPINK’s Jennie might be making her solo comeback soon, at least that’s what her fans believe. It has been nearly five years since the rapper made her solo debut with the viral song, SOLO. She began the chain of solo activities in the group and soon had fans wishing for a new music release.

At the BORN PINK World Tour, all BLACKPINK members showed off their charms in a solo spotlight by performing their individual songs from the very first stop in Seoul in October last year. During Jennie’s solo stage, she surprised the fans by performing You and Me, an unreleased song. Since then, fans have waited for the rapper to release You and Me officially on streaming platforms.

On August 10, fans speculated that YG Entertainment and Jennie were gearing up for a public release of You and Me. A screenshot from the ASCAP website spread across the BLINK fandom which stated that the track You and Me was licensed.

Fan reacting to JNK1 possibility (Image via X, formerly Twitter)

Fans believed that it meant that the BLACKPINK rapper could easily perform the song at public events and other places in the future, which was apparently restricted earlier since it was not registered as an official song.

The conversation snowballed into the BLINK fandom speculating that Jennie might be preparing for her solo album comeback. They mentioned that You and Me might be a part of her new album, which is why it was finally getting a license.

Fellow fans hoped for the same to be true and gushed over the possibility of JNK1 (‘Jennie Kim 1’ - nickname for solo album) for the first time since her debut with BLACKPINK. Check out how fans reacted to the speculation below:

Fans reacting to JNK1 possibility (Image via X, formerly Twitter)

Fan reacting to JNK1 possibility (Image via X, formerly Twitter)

Fans reacting to JNK1 possibility (Image via X, formerly Twitter)

Fans reacting to JNK1 possibility (Image via X, formerly Twitter)

Fan reacting to JNK1 possibility (Image via X, formerly Twitter)

Meanwhile, the K-pop fandom continues to be abuzz with speculations about BLACKPINK’s contract renewal. There have been several discussions if all four members will choose to stay with YG Entertainment or not. However, no official statement regarding the same has been made public by the agency as of yet.