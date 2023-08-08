"In Chaesoo we trust": BLINKS express relief as BLACKPINK'S Jisoo and Rose hint at a possible contract renewal during their Weverse Lives

August 8, 2023, marked the seventh anniversary of the K-pop girl group BLACKPINK. To celebrate the occasion, members Jisoo and Rosé went live on Weverse and Instagram, respectively on two separate occasions to connect with their fans.

BLACKPINK's contract with their company YG Entertainment has expired on their anniversary, and the members are yet to officially confirm its renewal. However, during the above-mentioned lives, the duo dropped hints about a possible renewal, leaving fans over the moon.

Fans over the moon as BLACKPINK members Jisoo and Rose drop hints about contract renewal

After BLACKPINK set out on a world tour to celebrate their September 2022 album Born Pink, on October 15, 2022, they became one of the only groups to sell out all their shows across the world. While the tour is set to conclude on August 26, 2023, the group's contract as a collective entity has already expired. Neither the members nor the company has made an announcement about an official renewal as of this writing.

However, the hints by members Jisoo and Rose gave fans hope for the group's future.

On August 8, Jisoo held a surprise Weverse live and interacted with her fans. During her conversation with fans, she mentioned that she was excited about the group's next anniversary, hinting at a contract renewal.

"As for the 8th year anniversary, since we debuted on August 8th, I'm already looking forward to how much more precious moments we'll have," she said.

Later in the day, member Rose went live on Instagram and chatted with her fans for a while. She discussed the group's present as well as future plans and thanked fans in advance for their support in the years to come.

"I’m so grateful for every single one of you guys… for everyone who is watching thank you so much for supporting BLACKPINK for the past seven years and more years to go, super grateful," she mentioned.

However, fans were furious with YG Entertainment, as they believed that the members were happy about the contract having been possibly renewed, however, the company is yet to release an official statement about the same. They accused the company of deliberately delaying the official announcement so as to keep fans on the edge of their seats.

However, fans decided to put their complete trust in the girls and took to social media to react to the hints they gave fans during their respective live sessions.

Fans are now excited to see what the members and the group bring to the table in the future. While they are excited about BLACKPINK's possible contract renewal, they await an official announcement about the same by the group's agency.