2023 SBS Gayo Daejeon: Final lineup, airtime, how to stream, & all you need to know 

Among the abundant year-end festivities and events that roll out in the K-pop industry stands the 2023 SBS Gayo Daejeon. The Seoul Broadcasting System hosts the annual SBS Gayo Daejeon, aka Battle of the Bands music festival, where several Korean musicians play songs from their noteworthy releases of the year.

While the performance surely stands as one the most exciting aspects of the event, fans also look forward to the award ceremony where the artists are recognized for their achievement in various areas such as popularity, production, performance, and more. The 2023 SBS Gayo Daejeon is scheduled to take place on December 25, at the INSPIRE Arena, Incheon, Korea.

All you need about the annual music festival: The 2023 SBS Gayo Daejeon

The year-end annual music festival organized by SBS is here to excite fans with its thrilling artists' lineup and other intriguing factors. The 2023 SBS Gayo Daejeon is set to kickstart from 2 PM KST on December 25, at the INSPIRE Arena. Starting with the red carpet which is expected to extend till 4 PM KST, the main show is expected to begin around 5 PM KST and conclude around 9 PM KST.

Expand Tweet

While the event has been majorly telecasted for the Korean population, SBS has now increased its audience range with the introduction of its special streaming package. There will be two types of live-streaming packages available for the 2023 SBS Gayo Daejeon: one that includes live-streaming services only, and another that includes live-streaming services together with a gift photocard.

Expand Tweet

While these services are available all around the world other than Japan, coming along with subtitles in English and Chinese, free live-streaming facilities are out of the options for K-pop fans. This year's SBS Gayo Daejeon, which is titled Switch On, will be hosted by SHINee's Key, IVE's Ahn Yu-jin, and TXT's Yeonjun.

Apart from the streaming details, here is the list of performers who'll be performing at the 2023 SBS Gayo Daejeon:

&TEAM

aespa

ATEEZ

BOYNEXTDOOR

CRAVITY

Enhypen

fromis_9

(G)I-DLE

ITZY

IVE

LE SSERAFIM

NCT 127

NCT DREAM

NewJeans

NiziU

NMIXX

RIZZE

STAYC

SHINee

Stray Kids

The Boyz

TOMORROW X TOGETHER

TVXQ

xikers

ZEROBASEONE

Expand Tweet

Additionally, there will also be special collaboration stages between the K-pop artists, further exciting fans on the music festival's rollout.

TXT's Yeonjun and ITZY's Yuna: I AM SOLO (BTS and BLACKPINK covers)

NCT 127 and Stray Kids: LOVE & PEACE

(G)I-DLE and LE SSERAFIM: I AM FEARLESS

BOYNEXTDOOR, ZEROBASEONE, RIIZE, and &TEAM: Christmas Party

In addition to the exciting performances that will be rolled out by the aforementioned artists, the 2023 SBS Gayo Daejeon also carries an award ceremony. The music festival awards Korean artists.

Though the nominees and the fresh categories haven't been revealed as of yet, some of the major categories include:

Grand Prizes (Daesang)

Main Prizes (Bonsang)

Rookie Awards

Rock Awards

Hip Hop Awards

Dance Awards

Trot Awards

Ballad Awards

R&B Awards

Best Composer

Best Lyricist

Best Producer

Best Music Video Director

SBS's Producer Awards

Popularity Awards

These categories would carry further subcategories and divisions based on male or female artists, and other factors.

Fans are excited to see the final lineup for the 2023 SBS Gayo Daejeon. Given that it's rare to see so many well-performing artists gathered up on stage together, fans have been eagerly looking forward to the same.