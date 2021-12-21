Where to watch SBS Gayo Daejeon 2021: Live streaming details, time, date, lineup, and more

Every year, three broadcast giants — KBS, MBC, and SBS — host a music festival with numerous artists and group performances, many of which fans look forward to. Musicians perform their hit tracks and entertain their followers one last time before the new year begins.

On December 17, this fabulous and glittering festival began with the KBS Gayo Daechukje, where countless artists appeared and performed their best.

This year's SBS Gayo Daejeon music festival's theme is "WELCOME", which signifies the comeback of numerous artists, fans, music, and people.

SBS Gayo Daejeon 2021 lineup

A lineup of 25 artists, which was announced on December 16, includes NCT 127, SHINee's Key, NCT DREAM, Stray Kids, NU'EST, Red Velvet, Oh My Girl, ASTRO, Brave Girls, ATEEZ, THE BOYZ, TXT, ITZY, STAYC, aespa, WOODZ (Cho Seung Youn), IVE, SF9's Taeyung, Lee Chae Yeon, Simon Dominic, Gray, Loco, Li Hi, and (G)I-DLE's Minnie, confirmed to perform in this year's SBS Gayo Daejeon.

aespresso (semi-inactive) @aespresso_SM



The theme of this year’s festival is “WELCOME,” which signifies the return to an era where artists, fans, music, and people can reunite in-person again. Special collab stages are also planned



#aespa #에스파 aespa will perform at the 2021 SBS Gayo Daejeon on Dec 25th at 6PM KSTThe theme of this year’s festival is “WELCOME,” which signifies the return to an era where artists, fans, music, and people can reunite in-person again. Special collab stages are also planned aespa will perform at the 2021 SBS Gayo Daejeon on Dec 25th at 6PM KSTThe theme of this year’s festival is “WELCOME,” which signifies the return to an era where artists, fans, music, and people can reunite in-person again. Special collab stages are also planned#aespa #에스파 https://t.co/oCU6j33sFu

댕댕냥 @seungdduk #straykids are confirmed to be in the lineup for 2021 sbs gayo daejeon! the event will be held on december 25 and will have offline audience! #straykids are confirmed to be in the lineup for 2021 sbs gayo daejeon! the event will be held on december 25 and will have offline audience! https://t.co/pt7xfFUpEM

jam || LCY🪶 @fairy_chaeyeon Chaeyeon solo red carpet on sbs gayo daejeon?!?!😳

Damn i can’t wait anymore😭 Chaeyeon solo red carpet on sbs gayo daejeon?!?!😳 Damn i can’t wait anymore😭

Lovely Muffin @changsunxjooan #Stan_TAN I feel excited for T.A.N on their first red carpet on SBS Gayo Daejeon + their opening, So much proud for them🥺 Damn I can't wait and this will be the start for T.A.N😭❤️ @tan__official_ I feel excited for T.A.N on their first red carpet on SBS Gayo Daejeon + their opening, So much proud for them🥺 Damn I can't wait and this will be the start for T.A.N😭❤️ @tan__official_ #Stan_TAN

Taeil, Moon. @ttaeila ⠀

Good news for 시즈니! NCT 127 along with NCT Dream got a chance to perform on SBS Gayo Daejeon! Let's spend the night together, tune in at 6PM KST on December 25! See you!

⠀ ⠀Good news for 시즈니! NCT 127 along with NCT Dream got a chance to perform on SBS Gayo Daejeon! Let's spend the night together, tune in at 6PM KST on December 25! See you!⠀ https://t.co/xPpZ1jY0uL

ʙɪᴇ 💝 @pinkredbie Final Lineup for SBS Gayo Daejeon



Red Velvet is confirmed to attend on Dec. 25 at 6pm kst Final Lineup for SBS Gayo Daejeon Red Velvet is confirmed to attend on Dec. 25 at 6pm kst https://t.co/Ei4Pq4WGku

Timings and hosts of SBS Gayo Daejeon Festival 2021

The hosts of the evening are SHINee's Key and Yuna from the fourth-gen K-pop group ITZY. The two will be joined by Boom (Lee Minho), a South Korean rapper, musician, actor, radio host, and television host seen in various Korean shows.

The SBS Gayo Daejeon Festival will hold a live audience at the Namdong Gymnasium located in Incheon, South Korea, after a gap of two years (2019) and will also be streamed online.

The festival will air on December 25, 6.00 pm KST on the SBS channel for South Korean residents. For international fans, it will be streamed on the SBS KPOP YouTube channel.

Tickets will be on sale from December 16, 10 am KST to December 19, 11.59 pm KST.

Covid-19 protocols at SBS Gayo Daejeon 2021

The festival will carry out all COVID-19 protocols that all artists and the audience must follow. The former will have to conduct self Covid-19 tests with individual kits provided to them every day from the beginning date of the show until the end.

SBS has barred audiences from standing up, cheering, and moving seats. Audience members also need to show proof of complete vaccination reports or a PCR-negative certificate.

Also Read Article Continues below

The makers of the show have taken all necessary precautions for the show to run smoothly. It will host a safe environment for everyone to enjoy and remember.

Edited by Ravi Iyer