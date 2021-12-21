Where to watch SBS Gayo Daejeon 2021: Live streaming details, time, date, lineup, and more

Every year, three broadcast giants — KBS, MBC, and SBS — host a music festival with numerous artists and group performances, many of which fans look forward to. Musicians perform their hit tracks and entertain their followers one last time before the new year begins.
On December 17, this fabulous and glittering festival began with the KBS Gayo Daechukje, where countless artists appeared and performed their best.
This year's SBS Gayo Daejeon music festival's theme is "WELCOME", which signifies the comeback of numerous artists, fans, music, and people.
SBS Gayo Daejeon 2021 lineup
A lineup of 25 artists, which was announced on December 16, includes NCT 127, SHINee's Key, NCT DREAM, Stray Kids, NU'EST, Red Velvet, Oh My Girl, ASTRO, Brave Girls, ATEEZ, THE BOYZ, TXT, ITZY, STAYC, aespa, WOODZ (Cho Seung Youn), IVE, SF9's Taeyung, Lee Chae Yeon, Simon Dominic, Gray, Loco, Li Hi, and (G)I-DLE's Minnie, confirmed to perform in this year's SBS Gayo Daejeon.
Timings and hosts of SBS Gayo Daejeon Festival 2021
The hosts of the evening are SHINee's Key and Yuna from the fourth-gen K-pop group ITZY. The two will be joined by Boom (Lee Minho), a South Korean rapper, musician, actor, radio host, and television host seen in various Korean shows.
The SBS Gayo Daejeon Festival will hold a live audience at the Namdong Gymnasium located in Incheon, South Korea, after a gap of two years (2019) and will also be streamed online.
The festival will air on December 25, 6.00 pm KST on the SBS channel for South Korean residents. For international fans, it will be streamed on the SBS KPOP YouTube channel.
Tickets will be on sale from December 16, 10 am KST to December 19, 11.59 pm KST.
Covid-19 protocols at SBS Gayo Daejeon 2021
The festival will carry out all COVID-19 protocols that all artists and the audience must follow. The former will have to conduct self Covid-19 tests with individual kits provided to them every day from the beginning date of the show until the end.
SBS has barred audiences from standing up, cheering, and moving seats. Audience members also need to show proof of complete vaccination reports or a PCR-negative certificate.
The makers of the show have taken all necessary precautions for the show to run smoothly. It will host a safe environment for everyone to enjoy and remember.