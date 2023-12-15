2023 SBS Gayo Daejeon: Special stages, lineup, and more

As 2023 draws to a close, SBS Gayo Daejeon is returning to give K-pop fans a final opportunity to cheer for their favorite idols with the theme "SWITCH ON." The end-of-year music shows and award ceremonies give stans an opportunity to watch new performances and fascinating pairings onstage and usher in the last month of the year with delight.

In the past, the special stages by fourth-generation K-pop artists have stolen the show because of their sheer talent, chemistry, and brilliance. From tributes to world-famous Korean stars who released solo music to new scene-stealing groups, this year's music festival has a wonderful assortment of performances lined up.

Stray Kids, LE SSERAFIM, and more: K-pop artists set to attend and perform at the SBS Gayo Daejeon in 2023

Expand Tweet

The music festival is all set to take place at the newly opened INSPIRE Arena, Incheon, on Christmas Day, December 25, 2023. SHINee's Key, TXT's Yeonjun, and IVE's Ahn Yujin were announced as the emcees this year on November 23, marking the latter's second consecutive year as a host.

Expand Tweet

The first lineup of artists on November 16 revealed the special performance stages for SBS Gayo Daejeon. Later, it was confirmed that stalwarts Stray Kids would collaborate with NCT 127 on a stage titled "LOVE & PEACE." Fans were thrilled, taking to X (formerly Twitter) to express their excitement at the unexpected tie-up.

LE SSERAFIM is also set to perform together with (G)I-DLE. This performance, "I Am FEARLESS," combines the names of the two all-female groups' debut albums, I Am by (G)I-DLE and FEARLESS by LE SSERAFIM.

Expand Tweet

However, the special stage by Yeonjun and ITZY's Yuna is perhaps the most anticipated because of the massive interest generated by the former at last year's stage. Their collaboration, titled "I am SOLO," will highlight the major trend of big K-pop stars launching solo albums, as seen in the case of BTS and BLACKPINK.

Second and third (final) lineup for SBS Gayo Daejeon reveal a star-studded event this year

Expand Tweet

The second set of artists announced for the event included renowned acts, namely ATEEZ, THE BOYZ, ITZY, aespa, STAYC, ENHYPEN, NMIXX, and the rookies, BOYNEXTDOOR.

Since this set was revealed with the announcement of the hosts and followed by the special stage of Yeonjun and Yuna, considerable buzz was generated among fans.

Expand Tweet

Apart from the K-pop artists mentioned above, the final lineup of the 2023 SBS Gayo Daejeon has TVXQ!, SHINee, fromis_9, xikers, &TEAM, NiziU, and more. From rookies who will attend the event for the first time to seasoned idols who have flourished on the scene for over 15 years, the December 25 event is bound to be a splendid cocktail of classic and fresh.

Like last year, quite a few of the third-gen K-pop groups are noticeably missing from the lineup. Arena and world tours, packed schedules, and male idols enlisting in the military mean that some fans who have been following these artists would miss their presence.

However, the new era of K-pop is exciting, and the 2023 SBS Gayo Daejeon is sure to bring bombastic performances and viral moments. The culmination of the detailed practice and hard work put in by all the artists, will be available to fans around the world on SBS' official YouTube channel.

Poll : Are you excited for the 2023 SBS Gayo Daejeon and its lineup? Yes No 0 votes