"A win for stayzen": Fans excited as NCT 127 and Stray Kids confirm stage collaboration for 2023 SBS Gayo Daejeon

South Korean bands NCT 127 and Stray Kids are gearing up for a collaboration stage at the 2023 SBS Gayo Daejeon set to be held on December 25, 2023. The festival will be held at the Inspire Arena in Yeongjong-do. The two K-pop boy groups are collaborating to give a special performance at one of the most popular Korean music festivals this year. The news was confirmed by the Herald Pop on December 14, 2023.

As soon as fans heard about it, they became incredibly excited about the collaboration and claimed to be thrilled about the news. They took to X, formerly Twitter, to express their joy about the collaboration of NCT127 and Stray Kids with one person even saying that it was a "win for Stayzen."

Expand Tweet

“MY NEOS AND MY SKZ?!?!??”: Fans are ecstatic to see NCT 127 and Stray Kids on stage together

Expand Tweet

The two bands, NCT 127 and Stray Kids, have a large following across the world. Needless to say, fans everywhere were surprised when they heard about the bands' collaborative performance at the 2023 SBS Gayo Daejeon festival.

Upon hearing about NCT 127 and Stray Kids' collaboration, fans flooded X with tweets as they claimed to be excited about the performance. Many even highlighted the friendship between the two groups. While some fans asked the Festival to also add another boy band Ateez to the collaboration, others simply expressed joy at being able to see Taeyong and Felix together.

Fans were also of the belief that the festival will bring comfort and love to those who were struggling or going through tough times. Some even shared hilarious tweets claiming discussing their excitement about the collaborative performance.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The 2023 SBS Gayo Daejeon music festival is set to be held on December 25, 2023 at Inspire Arena in Yeongjong-do. It will feature power-packed performances by multiple K-pop artists apart from NCT 127 and Stray Kids. These will include TXT, (G)I-DLE, LE SSERAFIM, aespa, STAYC, ENHYPEN, NewJeans, BOYNEXTDOOR, ZEROBASEONE, ATEEZ, CRAVITY, and NMIXX among others.

More about the two popular boy bands

NCT's Taeyong made his solo debut with the song SHALALA on June 5, 2023, just a few days after Stray Kids dropped their comeback song S-Class on June 2, 2023. The leader of NCT 127 and Stray Kids promoted their songs on music shows as they released their music in the same timeline.

Fans were quick to notice Taeyong and Felix's friendly banter during the music show promotions and. were delighted to see their interaction. Fans have been in awe of the friendship the members of the two groups share and were excited to see the same at NCT 127’s recent concert.

Expand Tweet

Stray Kids members Felix and Changbin attended the NEO CITY: THE UNITY Tour concert in November. The two stars were seen waving their Neobongs (NCT's lightstick) in support of the other boy band. Fans are all set to the two groups set the stage on fire at the 2023 SBS Gayo Daejeon.