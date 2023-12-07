“Shaking the industry, quaking reality, making it iconic!!!”: Fans go wild as Stray Kids’ Felix graces 2023 GQ night event

Felix of Stray Kids took the internet by storm when he made an appearance at the GQ Korea Night Event. The LALALALA singer was spotted on the red carpet on December 7, 2023, and fans were incredibly excited to see him with his blonde hair and black ensemble. The singer wore a black scarf collar tweed blazer over a ruffle collar shirt and leather pants.

Felix added a red Louis Vuitton side trunk MM bag along with an LV Malletage Bracelet and a My LV chain necklace. The singer completed his look with a pair of Jacquard Chelsea boots.

When fans saw his look, they took to X, formerly Twitter, to gush about how good he looked. Many said that he was visually portraying the lyrics of the Strays Kids song Hall of Fame with one fan saying:

“Shaking the industry, quaking reality, making it iconic!!!”

“That strand of hair is so hot”: Fans reacted to Stray Kids’ Felix's look at GQ Korea Night Event

The Australian-Korean member of the band Stray Kids was invited to the GQ Korea Night event at Seong Su-dong, South Korea on December 7, 2023. GQ Korea named the singer as the Man of the Year 2023, making him the first fourth-generation K-pop idol to be given the title. The S-Class singer also graced the front page of the December issue of the publication.

The Case 143 singer was praised by fans for his outfit and the colors that complemented his red side trunk bag. They said that the singer effortlessly blended with the backdrop and got along with the lighting of the venue.

As a house ambassador for the French luxury brand Louis Vuitton Felix beautifully wore the brand’s attire while making his fans go crazy over his visuals. They were excited to catch glimpses of him through the screen.

Fans online highlighted how Felix got flustered while posing on the red carpet while a huge crowd called his Korean name, “Yong bok-ah”.

Stray Kids’ latest album ROCK-STAR

The K-pop sensation Stray Kids made their highly anticipated comeback with the album ROCK-STAR on November 10, 2023. The album features songs like LALALALA, MEGAVERSE, BLIND SPOT, COMFLEX, Cover Me, Leave, Social Path (Feat. LiSA) (Korean Ver.), and LALALALA (Rock Ver.).

Taking over the Billboard charts, ROCK-STAR returned at No. 1 on Billboard’s World Albums chart. This is the second week where the track reigned at No. 1 on the chart. The album is currently at No. 11 on Billboard 200 chart while it debuted at No. 1 in its first week.