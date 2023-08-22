"The best and brightest": STAYS rejoice as Stray Kids' Felix becomes the newest house ambassador for Louis Vuitton

After dropping several hints, luxury brand Louis Vuitton recently announced Stray Kids' Felix as its newest house ambassador. The brand's official social media handles announced the news on August 22, 2023. They posted a picture of the star that was clicked by ELLE KOREA, in which he was seen in a Louis Vuitton outfit.

Nicolas Ghesquière, the artistic director of women's collections at Vuitton, also shared the news online via his personal Twitter account. Fans couldn't be more proud of the idol and took to social media to congratulate him.

"Beyond proud" - Fans react as Stray Kids' Felix is appointed as the eighth Korean brand ambassador of Louis Vuitton

The buzz surrounding Felix's appointment as the brand ambassador of Louis Vuitton had been steadily growing for the last few months. This chapter unfolded after his appearance at Ghesquière's 2024 cruise show for the brand on the picturesque Italian island of Bella in May 2023.

The God's Menu singer donned the fashion house's carefully curated ensembles and fans began rooting for him to become the face of Louis Vuitton.

Nicolas Ghesquière, the creative visionary of the brand, spoke eloquently about Felix's embodiment of Louis Vuitton's essence. Reflecting on their first meeting during the presentation of his Pre-Fall 2023 Collection in Seoul, Ghesquière expressed his excitement about the news.

"I am thrilled that Felix is joining Louis Vuitton. I met him when I presented my Pre-Fall 2023 Collection in Seoul and it instantly clicked between us. He is really talented - I love his energy, his unique personality, and his audacious sense of style," he said.

Several fans noted that the Stray Kids' singer cried tears of joy as the announcement was made and thanked his fans for their support. They also realized that Felix and Hyunjin, both secured the coveted title of being the eighth Korean ambassadors for Versace and Louis Vuitton, respectively - a clever nod to the number of members in the Stray Kids group.

Netizens took to social media as soon as the news came to light and expressed their excitement about the same.

More about the idol and Louis Vuitton

Stray Kids recently performed at the Lollapalooza music concert in Paris in July 2023. The idol's presence on the grand stage was further elevated by his attire, a classy Monogram Leather Trucker Jacket embossed with Louis Vuitton's iconic logos. Felix donned a white vest, black trousers, and a signature Louis Vuitton, which complimented his jacket.

The idol also grabbed the attention of fans during the group's Japan tour on August 16 in Fukuoka. Clad in a black T-shirt paired with the brand's tastefully checkered and uniquely designed black and white jacket, the artist became the talk of the town.

Felix's recent achievement also marks him as the eighth Korean ambassador for Louis Vuitton, joining the ranks of noble personalities such as Doona Bae, Jung Ho-Yeon, calm, Hyein of Newjeans, BTS' J-Hope, Song Joong-Ki, and Kang Dong-Won. This esteemed position also places him in the company of renowned international icons like Zendaya, Deepika Padukone, and Lionel Messi.

The idol's journey as a brand ambassador exemplifies the synergy between fashion and individuality, an ode to Louis Vuitton's commitment to celebrating diversity and distinctiveness. As his image graces the brand's platforms, he becomes not only a representative of style but also a symbol of the dynamic fusion of artistry and fashion.