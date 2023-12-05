"HE IS LITERALLY AN ICON": Fans proud as Stray Kids' Felix generates the highest EMV for Louis Vuitton Men pre-fall show with just 3 posts

On December 5, 2023, Stray Kids' Felix generated the highest Earned Media Value (EMV) during the Louis Vuitton Men pre-fall fashion show held in Hong Kong. The idol managed to do so with only three posts that were shared on his official Instagram account and on Louis Vuitton's Instagram account.

The Deep End singer attended the Louis Vuitton Men's Pre-Fall 2024 event that was held in Hong Kong. It was presented by the Creative director Pharrell Williams to showcase his collection.

At the time when the Felix attended the event, he turned heads, becoming the main event of the show for many. Now that the idol has emerged as the person who has generated the highest Earned Media Value for Louis Vuitton, fans are proud of his new feat:

"HE IS LITERALLY AN ICON"

"His popularity is no joke": Fans are flexing about Stray Kids' Felix's latest achievements on social media

As the Stray Kids member earned the highest Earned Media Value out of all the A-list attendees at the Louis Vuitton's Pre-fall 2024 event held in Hong Kong, it has been reported that he has generated an amount worth $6.2 million, as reported by Lefty. The idol also ranked first in the top five influencers that attended the aforementioned event.

Fans are also talking about his impact in the fashion industry and are happy that he managed to secure this record, after becoming the brand ambassador for the French luxury fashion house Louis Vuitton back in August.

At the aforementioned event, he appeared in an all-black ensemble donning the brand's outfit. The idol wore a leather jacket and a black shirt underneath, complementing his look with black pants, blonde hair, a stylish watch, and a variety of accessories, including earrings and a necklace.

When he attended the event, several pictures and videos of the idol went viral on social media, where they could see a crowd gathering around him to catch a glimpse of the star. He was also warmly welcomed by Louis Vuitton's staff at the event and spotted interacting with the South Korean actor Song Joong-ki.

Meanwhile, as soon as fans got to know that Felix is the most influential person at the Louis Vuitton Men pre-fall show with just three posts, they took to social media to celebrate and stated how proud they are of Felix for generating the most buzz with his social media engagement for the French luxury brand.

Felix recently became the first fourth-generation K-pop idol to be awarded the title of GQ Korean Man of the Year in 2023 for his immense growth and contribution in the industry this year. Felix is also reported to attend the GQ Korea Night Event that is scheduled to take place on December 7, 2023.