"OH MY GOD": Fans excited as Stray Kids' Felix is confirmed to attend GQ Korea Night event

On November 28, 2023, GQ Korea posted a video on their Instagram account teasing STAYs with Stray Kids' Felix's appearance in the upcoming GQ Korea Night event alongside other guests.

Felix was crowned the first and only fourth-generation K-pop idol to be titled Man of the Year 2023 for his immense popularity, growth, and contributions this year. He will be gracing the December issue of the aforementioned media outlet.

As GQ Korea confirmed the Deep End singer's appearance through a creative video, fans were over the moon, and they took to social media to express their excitement. One fan even tweeted enthusiastically:

"OH MY GOD!"

Expand Tweet

"LOOK AT HIM": Fans can't wait to see Felix at the GQ Korea Night event

In the Instagram video by GQ Korea, several actors, including Felix, Ryu Jun-yeol, and others, were talking with each other via telephone, discussing their lack of plans, and being invited to the GQ Korea Night Event. They further discussed having information about the venue, the event, and everything else. The outlet posted the video with the caption:

"Have you received all the RSVP calls from the MOTY protagonists who graced the December issue of in 2023? Please give the unconditional answer ‘YES’. 's special year-end party, GQ Night, is coming again this year without fail and will be held at S-Factory in Seongsu-dong next week on December 7th. You can't miss the 2023 MOTY 5 celebrity and DJ lineup that will make your hot night even more special."

The outlet further wrote:

"Music from Stray Kids Felix, Jeon Jong-seo, Park Hae-il, Code Kunst, Ryu Jun-yeol and DJ Anfisha, 250, Arctic, Pierre Blanche, and Vandal Rock. Dear GQ subscribers, we also invite you. Please RSVP for GQ. RSVP? YES!"

As soon as the fans found out that he would be attending the night event organized by the outlet, they were excited and took to social media, expressing how they wanted to see him in a new look according to the theme decided by the outlet. They also want to see Stray Kids' Felix interact with other idols and can't wait for it.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The conversation, as translated by the Instagram user @hey_seungmin_will_u_touch_me, goes like this:

Translation (Image via Instagram)

In the conversation, F stands for idol Felix:

F: Hello

Guy 1: Yes, Hello, This is Jeon Jong-Seo

Guy 2: This is actor Ryu Jun-yeol And you are?

F: I'm Felix from Stray Kids

Guy 2: is there any upcoming plans?

F: Do you have plans for December 7th?

Guy 1: December 7th?

Actress: what's happening on the 7th?

Guy 2: Oh I think I know, isn't there a party at the GO Night that day?

Guy 1:A Go Night event?

F: well, is it possible to attend?

Guy 1: I know~Then Can you attend?

Guy 2: The location is Seongsu-dong S factory. I don't know what time it starts, do you guys know what time it starts?

(at some point Felix said that the event starts at 19:00 KST- 7:00 PM KST)

Guy 2: It's work, so you have to come by noon?

Guy 1: are any one of you going : it's going to be OBJ extraordinary

Guy 2: Who's going

Actress: I'm going

Guy 1: I can go

F: Oh okay I'll be attending Guy Everyone at different times: I'll be attending

Actress: okay that's great : that's a relief Then let's meet at Pitti on December 7th.

Guy 2: See you on December 7th.

F: RSVP, yes

Guy 1: Yes, Guy 2: Yes

F: Okay see you soon, bye

The singer will be attending the GQ Korea Night event on December 7, 2023, at the Seong Su-dong.