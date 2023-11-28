Reply 1988 actor Ryu Jun-yeol reported to star in Train to Busan's director Yeon Sang-ho’ upcoming film Revelation, agency responds

K-drama actor Ryu Jun-yeol will reportedly star in Train to Busan's director Yeon Sang-ho's upcoming film Revelation. On November 28, it was reported by a South Korean media outlet that the Reply 1988 star will be participating in director Yeon Sang-ho's film.

This news has induced excitement among fans of the director and the actor, leading to curiosity as to what role he might play in the film. Soon after the news spread across the internet, C-JeS Studio confirmed that the actor had been offered a role in Revelation and was currently reviewing it.

According to OSEN, an official statement regarding the same was made, which stated,

“Actor Ryu Jun-yeol has received an offer for a role in the film Revelation and is positively considering it.”

Ryu Jun-yeol is positively reviewing the offer to act in Yeon Sang-ho's Revelation

Known for his remarkable works like the film Train to Busan starring Gong Yoo and Netflix drama Hellbound, Yeon Sang-ho's filmography has made a prominent place in the Korean cinematic world. He is also popular for the 2023 film Jung_E, starring Kang Soo-yeon, Kim Hyun-joo, Ryu Kyung Soo, and more.

With such highly acclaimed films and dramas under his belt, he has maintained an exceptional world of his art known as “Yeoniverse,” or the Yeon Sang-ho Universe. The upcoming film will mark the ongoing series of films and dramas Yeon Sang-ho will direct.

It will mark the first time Ryu Jun-yeol and Yeon Sang-ho will come together for a project if the actor decides to appear in the film. This possible collaboration has stirred anticipation among fans. The possibility is that the film will premiere on Netflix as the discussion regarding the production is ongoing.

More about Ryu Jun-yeol

Ryu Jun-yeol is known all over the world for his outstanding acting skills. He has made his name as an amazing actor with his marvelous performances in dramas like The Producers, Reply 1988, Lucky Romance, and Lost. Previously, he appeared in The Night Owl, which is about a blind acupuncturist who got entangled in the mysterious death of the crown prince.

His outstanding performance in the 2022 sageuk thriller film The Night Owl has bagged him multiple auspicious awards. The actor received accolades like Best Actor at the 2023 Baeksang Arts Awards, Best Actor at the 2023 Korean Association of Film Critics Awards, and once again Best Actor at the 2023 Golden Cinema Film Festival.

Furthermore, the actor is all set to appear again in the sci-fi action movie Alienoid Part 2, along with stars like Kim Tae-ri, Kim Woo-bin, and more. The film Alienoid, previously released in July 2022, will release the second part in 2024.