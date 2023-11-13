"I was rooting for them": K-drama fans aghast after Reply 1988 actors Ryu Jun-yeol and Hyeri confirm breakup after seven years 

Reply 1988 actors Ryu Jun-yeol and Hyeri's sudden breakup after seven years has devasted K-drama fans. On November 13, the Korean media outlet News1 reported that actors recently parted ways and have ended their seven-year-long relationship.

Shortly after the news went viral, the actors' respective agencies C-JeS Studios and Creative Group ING both confirmed the reports.

“It is true that they broke up.”

The actors went public with their relationship in August 2017, eight months after concluding Reply 1988, their first-ever drama together.

K-drama fans are heartbroken and have taken to X to express their devastation at the sudden break up of Ryu Jun-yeol and Hyeri's seven-year-long relationship. "I was rooting for them" and "this is so sad" are some of the recurring responses to this news.

Ryu Jun-yeol and Hyeri's breakup leaves Reply 1988 fans devastated

Although Ryu Jun-yeol and Hyeri did not divulge the actual reason for their sudden breakup, Korean media outlet News1 reported that they would remain good colleagues and support each other from afar.

Notably, the talented Korean actors met on the sets of their first-ever K-drama, the critically acclaimed Reply 1988, which starred Park Bo-gum, Ryu Hye-young, Go Kyung-pyo, Lee Dong-hwi, and Ahn Jae-hong, amongst others.

Hyeri played the titular role of Sung Deok-soon, a happy-go-lucky girl who suddenly finds herself in the middle of a love triangle with her two best friends - Kim Jung-hwan (Hyeri) and Choi Ta-ek (Park Bo-gum) - vying for her love and attention. Sung Deok-soon chooses Choi Ta-ek in the end, breaking Kim Jung-hwan's heart.

However, K-drama fans were delighted to discover that Ryu Jun-yeol and Hyeri were in fact in a relationship, which was confirmed by their respective agencies in August 2017. Fans joked that Sung Deok-soon may not have chosen Kim Jung-hwan in the drama, but she chose him in real life, as they steadily went from being good friends to lovers.

The pair never hid their relationship from the public eye as they made several appearances at events and functions together. K-drama fans were certain that Ryu Jun-yeol and Hyeri would announce that they were getting married.

Thus, the latest news has come as a shock to many.

K-drama fans have made sad parallels with Reply 1988 that just like Sung Deok-soon and Kim Jung-hwan don't end up together, Ryu Jun-yeol and Hyeri have not ended up together in real life. Additionally, News1 reported that their industry friends and colleagues were shocked and saddened by the news of their sudden breakup.

Although intimate details regarding their relationship and breakup are not known, News1 suggests Hyeri and Ryu Jun-yeol took this decision mutually and after a lengthy period of consideration.

Ryu Jun-yeol and Hyeri are currently busy with their future work commitments

The Reply 1988 actors are currently focussing on their work and acting commitments.

At present, Ryu Jun-yeol is awaiting the release of his film Alienoid: Part 2. The Sci-Fi film has been divided into two parts and focuses on mysterious occurings that took place when an intriguing time portal opens and connects Taoists from the Goryeo Dynasty searching for a stunning sword in the present time.

On the other hand, Hyeri has been confirmed to star in Victory, South Korea's first-ever film on cheerleaders.It revolves around Hyeri and Park Se-wan who form a high school cheerleading club. The film is slated to release sometime next year.