Netflix unveils production still cuts for Yeon Sang-ho’s upcoming sci-fi film, Jung_E

On January 10, Netflix unveiled the production still cuts for Yeon Sang-ho’s upcoming sci-fi film, Jung_E.

The latest still cuts, posted on Instagram, showcase a science lab with elaborately-placed cameras capturing the scenes required for the upcoming film. A couple of them also feature staff members having discussions and others filming scenes from the drama. In another still cut, a robot’s head is seen lying on the ground.

Jung_E, which is being helmed by Train To Busan director Yeon Sang-ho, unfolds against the background of the earth becoming barren and inhabitable due to excessive climate change. Soon a war takes place where the brain of Jung-E, the leader of the allied forces, gets cloned and used for the development of a combat AL.

Kim Hyun-joo will portray the role of Jung-E in the upcoming film Jung_E

A brief plot overview

Kim Hyun-joo is set to essay the titular role in Jung_E. The K-drama unfolds in the 22nd century, when the earth becomes completely barren and inhabitable due to climate change, thereby compelling humans to find other ways of living.

As a consequence, humankind is forced to take refuge within a man-made shelter where nothing is human. However, owing to the unsafe situation, a war soon breaks out within the shelter. Elite leader Jung-E is then assigned to tackle the battle.

Soon, those in authority decide to use Jung-E as the subject of a brain cloning experiment and build robots similar to her in loyalty, command, power, determination, and her every other notable feature. The story takes a turn when Jung-E has to fight against them to free herself and also to get back to her daughter who’s waiting for her.

What can be seen in the still cuts?

The still cuts showcase a science lab where the combat AL Jung-E was created and set in 2194, surrounded by barren earth. The actors working on the creation of AL can also be seen in the pictures.

The robot’s head lying on the ground is engraved with an English name Jung-E, indicating that it must be a part of the A.l. Jung_E.

While speaking about the film, director Yeon Sang-ho stated that he was amazed at how the production crew perfectly implemented every SF idea on the film set, and everyone worked as veterans in their respected fields.

More about Jung_E

Kim Hyun-joo has been joined by Kang Soo-yeon, Ryoo Kyung-soo, and Park So-yi. Kang Soo-yeon will be playing the role of Seo-Hyun, who is responsible for the success of the brain cloning experiment, along with Sang-hun, the character played by Ryoo Kyung-soo.

Actress Kang Soo-yeon passed away on May 7, 2022, due to a cerebral hemorrhage and this was her last acting performance.

Jung_E is scheduled to premiere on January 20, 2023, and will be available to stream on Netflix.

