"Nobody is doing it like him": STRAY KIDS' Felix stuns fans with his latest stills for GQ Korea's Men of The Year issue

On November 21, 2023, STRAY KIDS' Felix set the internet ablaze as GQ Korea shared a video preview for their upcoming Men of the Year issue featuring the idol in a captivating look. Meanwhile, a few days ago, on November 15, the media outlet also confirmed that Felix would be the only K-pop idol to grace the GQ Korea Men of the Year December issue, making fans feel proud and ecstatic.

As the new stills of the idol went viral on social media, fans began trending 'MAN OF THE YEAR 2023' as they reacted to the pictures online.

Expand Tweet

"He looks like a fairy": STAYs swoon over Stray Kids' Felix's latest stills for GQ Korea's upcoming issue

Expand Tweet

As STRAY KIDS' Felix is the only fourth-generation idol to receive the title of Man of the Year so far, he continues to prove his influence and impact over the K-pop industry through his fashion sense, vocals, songs, albums, and much more.

In the latest stills released by GQ Korea, the idol appeared in different attires with his hair colored green. Felix sported colorful and unique outfits, increasing the anticipation surrounding the upcoming December issue of the magazine. He wore items from Louis Vuitton's Cruise 2024 collection in the latest stills.

In one still, he was seen sitting while wearing blue pants and a white floral butterfly-shaped jacket with a butterfly on his mouth. In another picture, he was seen holding a chameleon next to his neck as he gave the camera an intense look. He was also seen in a white jacket zipped up to his neck. His features stood out in this picture as his hair had been tied in a bun.

The pictures went viral online and fans were impressed by the Deep End singer's latest success. They took to Twitter to praise him and also pointed out that the idol was representing Louis Vuitton's women's and men's collections through the aforementioned issue.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The outlet also praised the idol as they announced him as the Men of the Year for the upcoming issues of the magazine. They also stated that the interview that will be released in the issue will be about his work throughout the year. It will reportedly also shed light on how he manages to be a "guardian angel spreading happiness."

The magazine further stated that this would be the "perfect" way to wrap up December 2023, and fans can't wait to see what the issue has in store for them.