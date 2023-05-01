On April 29, 2023, Stray Kids' Felix and NCT's Yuta were spotted interacting at Louis Vuiton's women's pre-fall show held in Seoul. The idols, who were invited to the show, were also seen shaking hands with each other and inquring whether they came alone or with their respective managers.

Louis Vuitton is a well-known French brand famous for its leather goods, including handbags and much more. It has a wide variety of collections including ready-to-wear clothing pieces, accessories, watches, and much more.

Following their appearance at the event, the Elle director took to their social media and uploaded a video of Stray Kids' Felix and NCT's Yuta interacting with each other, which had fans raving over them. K-pop enthusiasts even took to social media to express their thoughts, with one fan tweeting:

". . . I love them. Can't believe I witnessed SKZ x NCT interaction WOW im emotional"

". . . I love them. Can't believe I witnessed SKZ x NCT interaction WOW im emotional"

Fans can't get enough of Stray Kids' Felix and NCT's Yuta's interaction at Louis Vuitton event

한나 🕊️ @naurnotchan



yuta: did you come here alone?

yuta: did you come here alone?

: yes i came here alone, with my mamager.. what about you, hyung? omg elle director posted a video of nct yuta and felix at louis vuitton show

As soon as Elle's director shared a video of the two idols interacting at the event, it went viral on social media, and fans could not get enough of the unexpected interaction between Felix and Yuta, who belong to two different K-pop groups.

In the video, the Stray Kids member is seen referring to NCT's Yuta as "hyung" (meaning older brother in Korean) as he answered the latter's query about whether the idol came alone or with his manager at the event and countered him with the same question.

Fans also commented on how the duo almost looked alike while greeting each other, decked in their demin clothing. The Elle director also posted a video of the duo with the caption:

"This is one of the beautiful scenes I took today"

Take a look at how fans are reacting to the unexpected interaction between Stray Kids' Felix and NCT's Yuta at the Louis Vuitton women's pre-fall show held in Seoul.

bell ⁵★ @bangnaldoer Felix and Yuta from NCT OMGGG

Felix and Yuta from NCT OMGGG

스키나유타 🦋🍒 @sukinayuta #유타 #中本悠太



the director of Elle updated story of yuta with skz's felix at the show



felix: i came here alone

yuta: alone?

felix: ah with my manager, what about hyung?



felix calling yuta hyung 🥹



xLouisVuitton

#LVPrefall23

the director of Elle updated story of yuta with skz's felix at the show

felix: i came here alone

yuta: alone?

felix: ah with my manager, what about hyung?

felix calling yuta hyung 🥹

#YUTA xLouisVuitton 230429

with the caption from elle director, i would not be surprised if they get felix and yuta in one photoshoot (this is me manifesting)

yuta asked him who he came with and felix said he comes with the manager, then he also asking the same thing. this video taken and posted by Elle director and the caption said "this is one of the beautiful scenes I took today.."

mela ☁️ DARUMDARIMDA @hanitonin yuta and Felix with mingyu in the back oh my god you must be joking

yuta and Felix with mingyu in the back oh my god you must be joking

PLEASE JUST....JUST ONE PIC WITH MINGYU, FELIX, AND YUTA TOGETHER PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE

Many fans are also hoping for a photoshoot featuring the Stray Kids and NCT members together after the Elle director posted a video of them interacting at the event. Fans were also surprised to see rapper Kim Min-gyu, a member of SEVENTEEN's group, just behind the duo, and many are still manifesting for a HD picture of Felix, Yuta, and Kim Min-gyu to surface given that the trio attended the same event.

Meanwhile, at the brand's after-party, Stray Kids' Felix was seen interacting with the SEVENTEEN rapper and other celebrities. He was also spotted with renowned personalities including Jaden Smith and designer Nicolas Ghesquiere.

Other Korean celebrities who graced Louis Vuitton's women's pre-fall event include ITZY's Yegi, MAMAMOO's Hwasa, Girls Generation's Taeyeon, NewJeans' Hyein, LE SSEARAFIM, and other prominent figures. The star-studded event sent the K-pop community into a collective meltdown by presenting them with unexpected interactions among their favorite idols.

Recent activities of Stray Kids' Felix and NCT's Yuta

Stray Kids' Felix is getting ready with his group for their much-awaited comeback with their third full-length studio album 5-STAR. The album consists of twelve tracks, and the group has unveiled a tracklist for the same. They have also released an online cover image for their full-length album, which is their first comeback since MAXIDENT, which dropped last October.

Meanwhile, NCT's Yuta has recently been confirmed to star in the upcoming drama Play it Cool, Guys, which is currently on air. The drama airs every Friday, and fans are currently enjoying and appreciating the idol for his acting skills and dialog. They are elated about the fact that they will be able to witness actor Yuta again.

Meanwhile, K-pop fans hope for more such interactions between different groups in the future.

