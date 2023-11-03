On November 1, 2023, Genius Korea Charts unveiled that Stray Kids' Felix's Deep End became the first and only song from the group's album SKZ-REPLAY to garner over 100k pageviews on the platform. Genius Korea is a domestic platform that keeps track of idols' achievements. As provided on their official website, the Genius Korea is about:

"Genius Korea is a collective community project focused on the promotion of Korean music. Through transcribing, Romanizing, and translating Korean songs, we make them accessible. By annotating these tracks and discussing them on our official forum and social media, we encourage a more profound understanding."

As the STAYs (the group's fandom) became aware of the idol's major achievements, they were over the moon and took to social media, praising Felix for creating a "masterpiece."

"Been obsessed with this song": Fans can't get enough of Felix's Deep End

SKZ-REPLAY is Stray Kids' third compilation album. Released in December 2022, the album contains 25 tracks and is divided into two sections, A-side and B-side. The A-side includes ten songs - eight solo songs and two group songs. Meanwhile, the B-side consists of 15 songs from their video series, namely SKZ-Player and SKZ-Record, respectively.

Deep End is a three-minute song that delves into the theme of longing for lost love and how the protagonist continues to miss their significant other with the desire to reconcile. The song describes the sad feelings and the hope of reuniting if the loved one's intentions have changed.

Fans were moved by Felix's Deep End's recent achievement, receiving the highest page views on Genius Korea. They took to social media to express how they were touched by the song's lyrics. Additionally, they were proud of the song for achieving 100k page views, making it the first and only song to reach this milestone on Genius Korea.

Check out how fans are reacting as Deep End from SKZ-REPLAY was crowned as the only song to surpass 100K pageviews on Genius Korea:

As mentioned in the tweets above, fans were delighted to discover that Tablo, the leader and producer of the famous group Epik High, added Felix's Deep End to his Genie playlist and shared it on his Instagram story. This indicated that even the legendary leader of Epik High enjoyed listening to the aforementioned song, and fans were overjoyed about it. He also shared the link on his Instagram story.

Stray Kids is slated to release their upcoming mini-album ROCK-STAR on November 10, 2023.