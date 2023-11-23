“THAT MAKES IT 10 TIMES MORE SAD”: Stray Kids Felix revealing the inspiration behind “Deep End” in a recent GQ Korea interview leaves fans emotional

On November 11, 2023, GQ Korean Men of the Year unveiled an interview and pictorial featuring Felix of Stray Kids. The idol was crowned as the first and only fourth-generation K-pop idol to receive the title of Man of the Year for his immense contribution, growth, and positive influence in the present year.

In the interview with the outlet, Stray Kids' Felix talked about his single Deep End, released in 2022 as part of the group's album SKZ-REPLAY.

He confessed that Deep End was inspired by the movie Bridge to Terabithia, making fans emotional.

The song revolves around missing significant others and the desire to reconcile with dear friends. Fans realized that the inspiration, Bridge to Terabithia, is also a poignant story and shared their thoughts on social media.

"it's just that I remember those depressing times": Fans sad after reading Felix's GQ Korea's Interview about Deep End

When asked how Felix felt while making Deep End, he replied that he felt quite sad while writing those lyrics but mentioned that things are better now. He hopes more people can relate to his song, and as translated by the outlet as mentioned earlier, he stated:

"It's not that I get depressed when I think about those times, it's just that I remember those depressing times well, so I expressed them through lyrics and songs. I've become a little more mature than then, so thinking about the hurt I felt back then doesn't mean much anymore. Because it doesn't affect me anymore. First of all, I wanted to make a song that many people could relate to"

Meanwhile, the outlet also asked where he got the inspiration for Deep End or how he created it, to which the idol replied:

"So, I had the feeling that when I was hurt, I would be deeply hurt. And there are things that happen when you were friends when you were young, but then you stop being friends because you fight, or you grow apart when you go to different schools, or you can't meet your friends anymore because you're busy. There's a movie I used as a reference, and its name is Bridge To Terabithia."

Felix further described how, in the movie, the main character's friend suddenly passes away, and it feels sad to him. As translated by GQ Korea, he states:

"The main character meets a new friend and they become perfect friends, but the friend passes away. It's sad content. I also like dramas, but I watch more movies because I want to see the ending (rather than dramas with many episodes)."

As soon as fans read the plot of the movie, they could draw parallels between the movie's storyline and the song's lyrics. They could feel how both were melancholic, which was why they cried so much while hearing the song.

Check out how fans are reacting as they get to know about the real inspiration behind Deep End:

Meanwhile, Felix also talked about the deeper meaning of the song's title.

"The title is ‘Deep End’. I've done a lot of exciting songs so far, so I wanted to go for something completely different this time. I wanted to express even the bottom of the sea."

Felix further stated:

"While swimming in the sea, I went too far and there was no one there. But when you look in the water, there is nothing in the water. The more you look at it, the deeper it gets, the darker it becomes. I wanted to express that my heart is falling as much as 'Deep End.'"

Stray Kids is known as a group that is self-produced since the members are all involved and play a big role in their music. With more members coming up with personal and heartfelt lyrics, fans wish to see more such songs from Felix in the future.