"Cutest duo": Fans go gaga as Felix and Nayeon collaborated for NO PROBLEM in Band Live Clip

On September 22, 2023, TWICE released a collaboration video featuring Felix and Nayeon performing NO PROBLEM in the Band Live Clip on the occasion of the latter's birthday, thrilling fans.

NO PROBLEM is one of the tracks from Nayeon's debut album, IM NAYEON, released in 2022. She collaborated with Stray Kids' Felix for the song. The album consists of seven tracks, including POP! as the title track, along with Love Countdown, Candyfloss, All or Nothing, Sunset, and Happy Birthday to You.

As the video was unveiled, fans couldn't contain their excitement when they saw the duo singing together with incredible synergy throughout the video.

Soon, they took to social media to express that they had received the best gift from Nayeon, and witnessing a collaboration between Stray Kids and TWICE members had made their day.

Fans can't get enough of Felix and Nayeon singing together

In the video, Nayeon was seen waiting for someone while scrolling on her phone and carrying out her individual activities. The scene alternated continuously, with her singing her song NO PROBLEM in one part and talking to someone via video call in the other scene. That person was none other than Felix.

As the video continued, Felix kept hiding his face during the video call, only allowing viewers to see his shadow while Nayeon continued to sing her song. Towards the end, he surprised Nayeon at her door, waving adorably and greeting the singer. He then started singing with her, which particularly sent fans into a frenzy.

As the duo of Stray Kids' Felix and TWICE's Nayeon sang together, fans were elated to witness their first live performance together since the singer released her mini-album, IM NAYEON.

Check out how fans are reacting to Stray Kids member and Nayeon's performance of NO PROBLEM:

Moreover, the atmosphere became even more chaotic as junior Felix showed his full support for senior Nayeon. Both of them belong to the same agency, JYP Entertainment, and fans were overjoyed to see the widest smile on Stray Kids' member when he found out about Nayeon's surprise.

Fans also fondly recalled the times when TWICE members used to compliment the singer for his vocals and would sing with him live someday. Now, their wish has been fulfilled, and fans couldn't be happier. In one of the interviews with MBC radio, Nayeon stated that she would love to perform NO PROBLEM with him and was grateful to have him featured in one of her songs.

Subsequently, fans didn't stop praising Stray Kids' member for his rapping in the aforementioned song and were confident in showering praise on the two singers.

Nayeon turned 28 this year and is about to enter her 30s, which also made fans feel both emotional and proud of how far she has come. They look forward to supporting her future endeavors as well.

K-pop fans also hope to see more unique collaborations in the future where idols don't have to worry about what fans think and can simply enjoy themselves.