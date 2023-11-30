"FELIX CAME TO SLAY”: Fans go berserk as the Stray Kid member makes a dashing appearance at the Louis Vuitton Men’s Pre-Fall 2024 event in Hong Kong

On November 30, Stray Kids's Felix turned heads at the Louis Vuitton Men's Pre-Fall 2024 event in Hong Kong. The event presented Creative Director Pharrell Williams Men's Pre-Fall 2024 Collection. The Deep End singer was announced as a global ambassador for the French luxury fashion house Louis Vuitton in August.

The crowd went into a frenzy as soon as they saw Felix at the Louis Vuitton Men's Pre-Fall 2024 fashion event. They couldn't take their eyes off of Felix. The pictures and videos of the idol soon went viral on social media, where fans couldn't stop swooning over him.

Expand Tweet

"HE IS THE MAIN EVENT": Fans can't get enough of Stray Kids' Felix at Louis Vuitton Men’s Pre-Fall 2024 event in Hong Kong

Stray Kids' Felix radiated elegance in his all-black ensemble as he made his appearance at the Louis Vuitton Men's Pre-Fall Event 2024. He donned Louis Vuitton's outfit with a leather jacket and a black T-shirt underneath. He complemented his look with black pants, blonde hair, a stylish watch, and accessories, including a necklace and earrings.

As he graced the Louis Vuitton Men's Pre-Fall Event 2023, a large and enthusiastic crowd greeted the Deep End singer. In one of the viral pictures on social media, he's seen surrounded by fans and reporters eager to capture a picture with him.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The Stray Kids' member roamed through the event, radiating a charismatic aura that captivated fans who constantly snapped pictures of the idol. He also greeted and hugged the Louis Vuitton staff present at the event. The idol was also spotted seated beside Creative Director Pharrell Williams, enjoying the event. He posed for photos for several media outlets present at the scene.

Expand Tweet

Needless to say, fans showered the Deep End singer with praise for his impeccable look. They called him the "main event" and declared that he had "slayed" the event. See how fans are reacting to Stray Kids member's dashing appearance at the Louis Vuitton Men's Pre-Fall 2024 event in Hong Kong:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

At the event, the Deep End singer also gave an interview to the media outlet BAZAAR.

"Hello. It's Stray Kids Felix. I'm honored to be invited to the LV 2024 Men's Pre-Fall event. I hope to see you all soon," he said.

He was also spotted with South Korean actor Song Joong-ki.

Expand Tweet

Stray Kids recently released their eighth album, Rock-Star. The singer is also titled the Man of the Year by the GQ Korea for their December issue.