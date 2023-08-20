Looking for Hindi-dubbed Chinese dramas to lift your spirits and get your heart fluttering? Perhaps this list will help you find just what you are looking for. A big chunk of Asian entertainment owes its contents to Chinese dramas, which is a universe of its own. Most are focused on creating numerous episodes with time divided amply. Of content, one can pick from a range that can only be described as manifold.

As if this were not enough, MX Player comes with its own collection of Hindi-dubbed Chinese dramas for Indian audiences to enjoy for free. This particular joy ride ensures all its viewers are seated for a long but thoroughly amusing time.

Do not miss out as this list tries to assemble eight picks from the Hindi-dubbed Chinese dramas that are waiting to be discovered on MX Player. From heroic tales of fantasy and martial arts (Wuxia and Xianxia) to dreamy romance that makes one light-headed, this list will aid you in choosing your next favorite show.

From comedy to fantasy: Here are 8 Hindi-dubbed Chinese dramas on MX Player that are a must-watch

1) The Wolf Princess (2021)

Cast: Jason Gu (as Yan Qing), Connie Kang (as Ling Long/Lang Yin)

Ling Long has two sides - her gentle human self and a savage wolf that wakes inside her. She is constantly struggling to balance her dual personality until she gets caught by Yan Qing when the latter mistakes her for a thief.

Under such growing accusations of theft, when Ling Long tries to find out the actual thief at the Yan manor, Yan Qing, who helps her, notices her keen wolf-like tendencies. As they investigate the thefts, will he be able to save her before she loses touch with her human self completely?

This drama is based on the manhua Ling Long Lang Xin by Tianyi Ai. Don't forget to add it to the list of your Hindi-dubbed Chinese dramas.

2) Intense Love (2020)

Cast: Zhang Yu Xi (as Su Jin Bei), Ding Yu Xi (as Zhou Shi Yun)

Su Jin Bei is a gorgeous, fast-rising actress who can win the hearts of many with her charms. However, she has never been in a relationship all her life. Cue in Doctor Zhou Shi Yun, a talented and handsome man with countless admirers. He does not care about any of that until proven otherwise.

As both their parents want them to settle down, the duo finding love within each other is unavoidable no matter what one believes. This is one of the Hindi-dubbed Chinese dramas where the woman takes the initiative in love.

It is based on the novel Qing Shen Bu Ke Yi by Liu Mang Xing and has a special episode where their professions and personalities are exchanged. Unfortunately, that episode is not available on MX Player.

3) The Untamed (2019)

Cast: Xiao Zhan (as Wei Wu Xian), Wang Yi Bo (Lan Wang Ji)

With the lengthy list of impressive Hindi-dubbed Chinese dramas offered by MX Player, The Untamed is one of the most beloved series worldwide that finds its place on the roster. This famous Xianxia drama brings to the audience an unforgettable tale of friendship.

Wei Wu Xian and Lan Wang Ji, gifted disciples of two revered clans, discover a long-hidden secret. Following this, they go on a mission to erase dark forces from the world through years of personal difficulties as they unravel truths that have the power to change everything.

Based on the novel Grandmaster of Demonic Cultivation by Mo Xiang Tong Xiu, this is one drama to leave you spellbound. However, it has a special edition that is not available on MX Player.

4) Put Your Head On My Shoulder (2019)

Cast: Xing Fei (as Si Tu Mo), Lin Yi (as Gu Wei Yi)

Here's one of the Hindi-dubbed Chinese dramas for the campus lovers trope. With graduation nearing, Si Tu Mo, an accounting major, is facing the student-life blues as she cannot figure her future out, despite usually being decisive.

Thanks to a merging of school districts, a physics major named Gu Wei Yi makes his way into her life. The duo ends up living in the same apartment owned by Wei Yi's mother, not knowing their mothers set them up, leading to the blooming of their love story.

This Chinese drama is an adaptation of the famous titular web novel by Zhao Qian Qian, which will make its space in your heart like none other. It has a special episode focusing on the couple's family, but that is unavailable on MX Player.

5) My Girlfriend Is An Alien (2019)

Cast: Wan Peng (as Chai Xiao Qi), Bie Thassapak Hsu (as Fang Leng)

The title says it all for our next entry to the list of Hindi-dubbed Chinese dramas. Chai Xiao Qi is an alien girl stranded on Earth due to severed connections with her planet. At this point comes the grumpy, arrogant CEO Fang Leng, who, in his turn, suffers from a condition best described as "heterosexual amnesia on rainy days," leading him to be forgetful of the women around him.

This is one of the Hindi-dubbed Chinese dramas that are sure to render the viewers amused. It also has a sequel, but it is not available on MX Player.

6) Chasing Ball (2019)

Cast: Bu Guan Jin (as Yan Xiao Xi), Fan Shi Qi (as Qi Jing Hao)

Chasing Ball offers you a group of young table tennis players assembled by their passion for the game. Yan Xiao Xi follows her foster father's footsteps to become a skilled table tennis player. When she transfers to Tengyuan College, her talent for the sport is discovered by the handsome leader of the ping pong club at the college, Qi Jing Hao, who requests her to join the team. The aim is to bring back the lost glory of Tengyuan and win the National Academy Cup championship.

If you're interested in watching this dynamic sporty friend group, do add it to your watch list of Hindi-dubbed Chinese dramas on MX Player.

7) Martial Universe (2018)

Cast: Yang Yang (as Lin Dong), Zhang Tian Ai (as Ying Huan Huan), Wang Li Kun (as Ling Qing Zhu)

Another bang-on from the Wuxia universe, in this C-drama, a man named Lin Dong obtains a mysterious enchanting seal that is desired by other clans in the martial world. Through this artifact, Lin Dong learns the art of cultivation while also engaging in romantic liaisons with two women - Ying Huan Huan and Ling Qing Zhu. This story is of Lin Dong's battle against the clans that want the special artifact and the evil trying to take over the world.

This Wuxia drama will definitely be imprinted on your mind. It is adapted from the novel Wu Dong Qian Kun by Tian Can Tu Dou and also has a second season available in Hindi on MX Player. In addition, the franchise boasts two additional movies, but those are not available on the streaming platform.

8) Love 020 (2016)

Cast: Zheng Shuang (as Bei Weiwei), Yang Yang (as Xiao Nai/Yixiao Naihe)

In this globally renowned series, a computer science student named Bei Weiwei, who wants to be a game developer, gets dumped by her video game "husband." Following the incident, the number one player of the game, Yixiao Naihe or Xiao Nai, takes up the spot to take part with Weiwei in the couple competitions within the game. As they excel in their in-game "married" lives, Weiwei discovers Xiao Nai to be her college senior. However, amid the difficulties in their real lives, a love sparks up into flames.

Love 020 is adapted from the eponymous novel by Gu Man.

The more one steps into the realm of these Hindi-dubbed Chinese dramas, it is indeed hard to stop themselves from plunging headfirst into love with the vibrant culture and its many facets. When dubbed in a language known to one, it turns into the best confluence of two cultures. Thus, these Hindi-dubbed Chinese dramas are sure to leave you with a strong impression.