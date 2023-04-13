10 best Hindi dubbed korean dramas on Netflix

One of the reasons behind the increasing popularity of K-entertainment in India is the availability of Hindi dubbed Korean dramas on streaming platforms like Netflix. With over 200 million subscribers worldwide, Netflix has been instrumental in making Korean dramas and movies accessible to a wider audience, including Indian viewers who prefer to watch Hindi dubbed Korean dramas.

Some of the most popular Hindi dubbed series on Netflix include Money Heist, All Of Us Are Dead, It's Okay to Not Be Okay, Kingdom, etc. These shows have been dubbed in Hindi to cater to the Indian audience, making it easier for them to keep up with the content and appreciate the intricate nuances of the Korean language, culture, and storytelling.

According to a report by Parrot Analytics, the popularity of the K-drama series Crash Landing on You is 1.2 times higher than the average TV series and 89.8% higher than all drama titles shown in India. This has led broadcasters to act on the increasing demand for Hindi dubbed Korean dramas with the unique blend of drama, romance, and action that Korean entertainment has to offer.

Business Proposal, Vincenzo, My Name & more Hindi dubbed korean dramas for binge-watching

1) Crash Landing On You

Haven't watched #CrashLandingOnYou yet? What are you doing with your life?! It's the best thing that ever happened to K-drama. Trust me, you'll fall in love with Hyun Bin & Son Ye-jin, &their amazing chemistry. And don't get me started on the side characters. They are all gold

Buckle up and get ready to fall in love with this epic romantic drama! Starring Son Ye-jin as Yoon Se-ri, this series revolves around a successful South Korean businesswoman who accidentally crash-lands in North Korea while paragliding. There, she meets Ri Jeong-hyeok (played by Hyun Bin), a North Korean army officer who helps her hide and eventually falls in love with her.

However, their relationship faces numerous obstacles, including political tensions and family disapproval. Will their love be able to conquer all? With 16 episodes released till now, this is one of the best Hindi dubbed Korean dramas on Netflix that will surely leave you swooning.

2) Vincenzo

Roja✨ @angel20SK



Started "Vincenzo" in italian Audio
But i read a spoiler, grrr,hopes is good

If you're in the mood for a dark comedy with a twist, look no further than Vincenzo. This series stars Song Joong-ki as Vincenzo, a Korean-Italian mafia lawyer who returns to South Korea after his boss's death. There, he teams up with Hong Cha-young, a lawyer willing to bend the rules to win.

Together, they take on a powerful conglomerate and its corrupt leaders. With 20 episodes released since its arrival on Netflix in 2021, this is one of the best Hindi dubbed Korean dramas that will leave you both laughing and on the edge of your seat.

3) Hometown Cha Cha Cha

just finished hometown cha cha cha and when i tell you how much i SOBBED MY EYES OUT THEYRE SO BEAUTIFUL

Get ready to be charmed by this heartwarming seaside romantic comedy! This series stars Shin Min-a as Yoon Hye-jin, a dentist who moves to the seaside village of Gongjin, and Kim Seon-ho as Hong Du-sik, a jack-of-all-trades in the village. Despite their initial bickering, the two become close and fall in love.

However, trouble begins when Hong Du-sik’s past mistakes collide with the present. With 16 episodes released so far, this is one of those Hindi dubbed Korean dramas on Netflix that will leave you feeling warm and fuzzy.

4) My Name

Get ready for an action-packed revenge thriller! My Name stars Han So-hee as Yoon Ji-woo, an undercover police officer who seeks revenge on a drug cartel that killed her father. Along the way, she meets Choi Dae-hyun (played by Park Hee-soon), the leader of the cartel, who becomes a father figure to her.

This series was released in 2021 and has aired six episodes so far. With its action and intensity, this is surely one of the best Hindi dubbed Korean dramas on Netflix that will have you on the edge of your seat from start to finish.

5) Squid Game

iam _ Capricorn ❤ @PuryWizzy TOP 10 MOST WATCHED SERIES ON NETFLIX ,YOU SHOULD SEE



1. SQUID GAME ( 1.65 billion hours ).

Squid Game is a must-watch if you're in the mood for a suspenseful survival thriller! This series has actor Lee Jung-jae playing the character of Seong Gi-hun, a struggling debt-ridden man who participates in a deadly survival game with other contestants. The game is run by an enigmatic host who offers a huge cash prize to the winner.

However, the games become increasingly dangerous and deadly, forcing the contestants to fight for their lives. With nine episodes, Squid Game is one of the best Hindi dubbed Korean dramas on Netflix that keeps you guessing until the end.

6) The King: Eternal Monarch

Best of fact @aurora_phyonat

The King: Eternal Monarch movie review



Check thread



This is a South Korean television series which has awesome science fiction, wormholes, Korean legends and literature with a beautiful love story that melts the heart.

Get ready for a fantasy romance with a twist! This series stars Lee Min-ho as Emperor Lee Gon, who tries to close the door between his world and the parallel universe where he runs into a detective, played by Kim Go-eun.

As Lee Gon tries to uncover the truth about his family's past, he and the detective fall in love and must navigate the challenges of living in different universes. Released in 2020, The King: Eternal Monarch has 16 episodes, all dubbed in Hindi on Netflix.

7) Sweet Home

Sweet Home is the perfect choice if you're in the mood for a horror thriller! Starring Song Kang, the series revolves around a loner who moves into a rundown apartment building and finds himself trapped with other survivors as monsters begin to invade the building.

Together, they must fight to survive and uncover the source of the monsters. With 10 episodes released so far, this is one of the best Hindi dubbed Korean dramas on Netflix that will have you on the edge of your seat.

8) W

Get ready for a mind-bending romantic thriller! W stars Lee Jong-suk as Kang Chul and Han Hyo-joo as Oh Yeon-joo. Kang Chul is a successful businessman who becomes trapped in a webtoon created by Oh Yeon-joo. As the latter tries to free Kang Chul from the webtoon, they fall in love and face numerous obstacles, including a mysterious killer threatening their lives.

With 16 episodes released so far, this is one of the best Hindi dubbed Korean dramas on Netflix that will leave you questioning reality.

9) Hellbound

#hellbound .5/5-1season(6epi)

Creature appear out then condemn people to Hell.

This definitely not for everyone but for me done well!

The ending it left lots of questions marks and tons of unanswered questions!!

The mystery of Hellbound really should be in season 2

If you're in the mood for a thought-provoking supernatural thriller, Hellbound is a must-watch. It is a dark fantasy series from South Korea and is a Netflix original based on Yeon Sang-ho's webtoon of the same name. Directed by Yeon himself, the series boasts a talented cast, including Yoo Ah-in, Kim Hyun-Joo, Park Jeong-min, Won Jin-ah, and Yang Ik-June.

In this gripping tale, supernatural beings appear out of nowhere to condemn people to hell, causing chaos and fear among the populace. With its premiere on November 19, 2021, Hellbound quickly captured the attention of audiences worldwide and broke records, surpassing even Squid Game as the most-watched Netflix series in the world within a day of its release.

10) Business Proposal

Brace yourself for a wild ride as we follow the story of a woman who finds herself trapped in a faux romance with her company's president to salvage her job and rescue her best friend. Enter the charming yet cold CEO of GO Food, the latest addition to Ha-ri's firm, who was born with a silver spoon in his mouth. Handsome and intelligent, he is utterly devoted to his work and little else.

But when the lines between reality and make-believe blur, will they be able to keep up the facade, or will their hearts get in the way? With 16 episodes released so far, A Business Proposal is one of the best Hindi dubbed Korean dramas on Netflix that will have you rooting for office romance.

The above-mentioned Hindi dubbed Korean dramas on Netflix offer a variety of genres and storylines, ensuring that there is something for everyone. With the industry showing no signs of slowing down, we can expect to see more collaborations and cultural exchanges between South Korea and India in the future.

