9 exciting new K-dramas releasing in the second half of 2023: Gyeongseong Creature, Sweet Home 2, and more

This year has been eventful when it comes to new K-dramas, with releases like Black Knight, King the Land, Tale of the Nine Tailed 1938, and more. But it does not end here, as the second half of 2023 will unpack a platter of new K-dramas to pick from, with genres ranging from horror, black comedy, military drama, and more. Apart from the new titles arriving, some earlier favorites will also return with new seasons.

Beloved faces like Jung Hae-in, Bae Suzy, Ji Chang-wook, Park Bo-young, and many more are lined up to reappear in exciting new K-dramas. From the sequel to the multiple award-winning D.P. to the crime action package waiting to be unleashed in The Worst of Evil, the list is hard to resist. Moreover, a big chunk of the names listed below are adaptations of webtoons, so webtoon lovers will have much to savor.

From Historical to Fantasy: Here are 9 new K-dramas confirmed for the latter half of 2023 release that you wouldn't want to miss

1) D.P. 2 (Intense drama)

Release date: July 28, 2023

Cast: Jung Hae-in, Koo Gyo-hwan, Son Seok-goo

The first installment of Netflix's D.P. saw the composed but inflexible An Jun-ho, who gets transferred to the D.P. (Deserter Pursuiter) unit because of his keen and observant nature, which catches runaway army enlistees. The story explores how some members get bullied and tortured to the point of deserting their military duties. It is based on the webcomic D.P.: Gaeui Nal by Kim Bo-tong.

The seismic ending of season one left viewers unsettled. In the second season, one can expect to see An Jun-ho (Jung Hae-in) and Han Ho-yul (Koo Gyo-Hwan) again on the hunt. Only this time, one of the chasers is the one being chased.

2) Moving (Fantasy, Action, Supernatural)

Release date: August 9, 2023

Cast: Ryu Seung-ryong, Han Hyo-joo, Zo In-sung

An addition to the list of new K-dramas showcasing the supernatural this year, Moving revolves around three high school students who inherited superpowers from their parents, such as the skills to fly, fast healing from injuries, and more. While the students try to navigate their special lives in secrecy, their parents strive to protect them from harm.

The drama will star Ryu Seung-ryong, Han Hyo-joo, and Zo In-sung as parents with supernatural powers. Based on the titular webtoon by renowned visual artist Kang Full, Moving is one of the new K-dramas that will premiere on Disney+.

3) Mask Girl (Black comedy, Thriller)

Release: August 18, 2023

Cast: Go Hyun-jun, Nana, Yeom Hye-ran

Mask Girl revolves around one woman living two lives. It narrates the story of an ordinary office worker by day who dons a mask every night, turning into Mask Girl, an internet sensation. As a child, she always dreamed of being a performer, but as she grew up, she was burdened by inferiority complexes.

Starring Go Hyun-jung as Kim Mo-mi the Mask Girl, Nana (post-surgery Mo-mi), Yeom Hye-ran, and more, it is another webcomic turned Netflix drama that is indeed a curious inclusion to the season full of intriguing new K-dramas.

4) Gyeongseong Creature (Historical, Horror, Thriller)

Release date: December 22, 2023 (Preliminary date)

Cast: Park Seo-joon, Han So-hee, Wi Ha-joon

Here's another one for the supernatural-action lovers. One of the long list of new K-dramas coming up on Netflix, Gyeongseong Creature, set in 1945, explores the dark consequences of greed. Gyeongseong (old name for Seoul), during the Japanese rule over Korea, is under a mysterious crisis, and it is up to a man and a woman to save the day and fight monsters born of human greed.

Jang Tae-sang (Park Seo-joon) is a wealthy, desired bachelor of Bukchon. Yoon Chae-ok (Han So-hee) works as a seeker of the missing, with her own turbulent past. Grim events unfold when the two meet.

5) Doona! (Romantic comedy)

Release date: October 20, 2023

Cast: Bae Suzy, Yang Se-jong

The life of a warm and kind college student, Lee Won-jun, takes an unexpected turn when on his first day of college, he finds out he has to share a house with a beautiful retired K-pop sensation, Lee Doona.

Won-jun (Yang Se-jong) finds it increasingly hard to resist the mysterious, gorgeous Doona (Bae Suzy), who lives downstairs. Based on a webtoon called The Girl Downstairs by Min Song-ah, Doona! is one of the new K-dramas that will join the 2023 launch queue on Netflix.

6) Daily Dose of Sunshine (Medical drama)

“AnimeLytical 🔜DreamCon 2023 @AnimeLyticalPod

Webtoon adaptation (Korean translation Morning Comes to Paych Wards”) a heartwarming drama, takes viewers inside a psych ward & follows a rookie nurse determined to make a difference in her patients lives. #netflix #kdrama pic.twitter.com/XNlG06EmK9 Daily Dose of Sunshine (Netflix)Webtoon adaptation (Korean translation Morning Comes to Paych Wards”) a heartwarming drama, takes viewers inside a psych ward & follows a rookie nurse determined to make a difference in her patients lives. #webtoon

Release date: TBA

Cast: Park Bo-young, Yeon Woo-jin, Jang Dong-yoon

This title among new K-dramas will greet viewers with a sensitive yet positive webtoon adaptation on mental health, titled Daily Dose of Sunshine. It revolves around a psychiatric nurse navigating life around mental health and healing, Jung Da-eun.

This Netflix title is based on the webtoon by the same name created by Lee Raha, which is inspired by a real-life story. Park Bo-young, Yeon Woo-jin, and Jang Dong-yoon, among others, have been roped in for the drama.

7) A Time Called You (Romance, Time travel)

Coltures Randy, Divisi Konsumsi. @hyoseopo

2023년 3분기 Netflix 드라마

A Time Called You



A time-slip romance that takes place when Jun-hee, who misses her boyfriend who passed away, returns to 1998 and meets Si-heon, who looks exactly like her dead boyfriend.

⠀ pic.twitter.com/sHl3QYsifD 2023년 3분기 Netflix 드라마A Time Called YouA time-slip romance that takes place when Jun-hee, who misses her boyfriend who passed away, returns to 1998 and meets Si-heon, who looks exactly like her dead boyfriend.

Release date: TBA

Cast: Ahn Hyo-seop, Jeon Yeo-been, Kang Hoon

Next on the list is one of those new K-dramas highly anticipated by viewers, having made headlines and trended recently thanks to its incredible lead star cast. Called A Time Called You, the series revolves around a woman, Han Jun-hee, who loses her boyfriend, Ko Yeon-jun, and faces difficulties dealing with the pain.

In this enchanting upcoming Netflix release, Jun-hee finds herself transported back to 1998, living as an 18-year-old girl, and faced with Si-heon, a boy who strangely resembles her late lover. It is adapted from the original Taiwanese television series, Someday or One Day, and actors Jeon Yeo-been and Ahn Hyo-seop will be seen in double roles.

8) Sweet Home 2 (Action, Horror, Sci-Fi)

Release date: TBA

Cast: Song Kang, Lee Jin-wook, Go Min-si, Park Gyu-young

After the first season's immense commercial success, Netflix's Sweet Home is finally making a much-awaited return with a sequel by the end of this year. The first season dealt with people spontaneously turning into monsters born of their individual greed. Stuck in an apartment, its residents joined forces to combat evil. Only last year was it revealed that the show was to come back with seasons 2 and 3.

Season one's ending did not show the erasure of the villain, so fans have been waiting to find out what comes next. Song Kang, who played Cha Hyun-soo, turning into a super powerful being, will be seen returning; Go Min-si and Lee Jin-wook, among others, are also to reappear as their previous characters in the latest season.

9) The Worst of Evil (Crime, Action)

nara🧸 (taking a break) @kdramagalaxxy



pic.twitter.com/ETbLQhOZSe THE WORST OF EVIL TEASER FINALLY CAME Y'ALL. CAN'T WAIT FOR JI CHANG WOOK AND WI HA JOON DUO

Release date: TBA

Cast: Ji Chang-wook, Wi Ha-joon, Im Se-mi

Ji Chang-wook fans can breathe a sigh of relief as the actor returns more than a year after The Sound of Magic was released in May 2022. The new drama is titled The Worst of Evil, where he plays the undercover police investigator, Park Joon-mo, who slithers into a crime syndicate that is responsible for drug distribution in South Korea, Japan, and China.

Im Se-mi plays a narcotics officer and Joon-mo's wife, Yoo Ui-jung, alongside Wi Ha-joon as the charismatic leader of the new crime organization. This crime-action production is one more of the new K-dramas releasing on Disney+.

Surely, with all the tempting new K-dramas available, Hallyu lovers will spend the rest of the year in a downpour of exciting new content from their beloved actors.