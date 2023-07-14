5 things to know about Park Seo-Joon’s Dream

34-year-old Park Seo-Joon has become a known name in South Korea. The talented actor has appeared in many successful K-dramas, including She Was Pretty (2015), What's Wrong with Secretary Kim (2018), and Itaewon Class (2020).

Park Seo-Joon has received a lot of praise for his range as an actor, and his fans are eagerly awaiting the global release of his latest film, titled Dream, which will be available on Netflix for streaming starting July 25, 2023.

In the movie, Park Seo-Joon will play the role of a skilled football player who receives disciplinary provision after an unexpected incident. He is faced with the challenging task of turning a group of homeless people who have zero experience playing football into a united national team that can compete in the Homeless World Cup.

Dream, the story of the underdog portrayed by a cast full of talented actors, is certainly one movie that fans of Park Seo-Joon would not want to miss out on.

5 cool facts about Park Seo-Joon's Dream that fans will find interesting

1) Director Lee Byeong-heon's last movie broke a record

A well-known screenwriter and director from South Korea, Lee Byeong-heon has worked on many films and TV shows that have been praised not only by viewers in South Korea but also by audiences worldwide.

However, his biggest break was when his film, Extreme Job (2019), took the title of the highest-grossing South Korean film. Starring Ryu Seung-ryong, Lee Hanee, and others, the comedy-action movie focuses on a group from the narcotics department who are tasked with carrying out undercover surveillance of an international drug gang.

Fans of Park Seo-Joon are excited to see how director Lee Byeong-heon will go about harnessing the potential of Dream's star-studded cast and recreate the cinematic magic that he was able to achieve in Extreme Job.

2) It is the first time IU and Park Seo-Joon will share the screen

In addition to Park Seo-Joon, Dream also stars IU or Lee Ji-eun in a lead role. K-pop fans are well acquainted with IU, who first made a name for herself as a talented singer and songwriter. When she ventured into the world of acting, she started with guest appearances and minor roles, but soon directors noticed her talent and offered her bigger, more complex roles.

Both IU and Park Seo-Joon have been praised for experimenting with different roles and showcasing excellent range. Since Dream will be the first time that the two will be sharing the screen, fans will be looking forward to seeing some great chemistry between the two.

3) Dream features many talented actors in supporting roles

Apart from the lead actors, Dream also stars many talented actors in supporting roles. From When the Camellia Blooms's Kang Ha-neul to Kingdom's Kim Jong-Soo, fans will see a diverse cast portraying interesting roles.

The film also stars Ko Chang-seok, who is often referred to as one of the busiest supporting actors in South Korea and has appeared in countless films and TV shows including The Con Artists (2014), Innocence (2020), Project Wolf Hunting (2022), among others.

Dream also features Lee Hyun-woo who starred in The Con Artists alongside Ko Chang-seok. The 30-year-old actor made a big impression on K-drama fans with his role in The Liar and His Lover (2017).

4) Homeless World Cup is real

Although the premise and other events in the film are fictitious, fans may find it interesting that there is a Homeless World Cup, which is held annually by the Homeless World Cup Foundation. The tournament was held for the first time in 1999.

The aim is to encourage stakeholders to work together to end homelessness. The 2023 edition of the Homeless World Cup is currently underway in Sacramento, California.

5) International premiere at New York Asian Film Festival

The Park Seo-Joon starrer Dream will have its international premiere on July 17, 2023, at the 22nd edition of the reputed New York Asian Film Festival. The festival is already underway and has four screening venues, including Film at Lincoln Center, Walter Reade Theater, Asia Society, and Barrymore Film Center, Fort Lee, New Jersey.

Additionally, the festival will screen around seventy-eight titles in total, from China, Hong Kong, Malaysia, South Korea, Taiwan, and more.

These interesting facts prove that Park Seo-Joon's Dream will certainly be worth your time, thanks to its stellar star cast and intriguing premise.