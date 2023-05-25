5 top spy comedy movies and shows to watch like Netflix's FUBAR

Netflix has just dropped its all new spy action comedy series, FUBAR, helmed by Nick Santora, alongwith Skydance Television and Blackjack Films producing it.

However, the highlight of the series has to be Arnold Schwarzenegger in the leading role alongside Monica Barbaro. The cast also includes Jay Baruchel, Aparna Brielle, Milan Carter, Fortune Feimster, Travis Van Winkle, Andy Buckley, Barbara Eve Harris, Gabriel Luna, and others in pivotal roles.

The official synopsis for FUBAR, as provided by Netflix, reads as:

"When a father and daughter learn that they’ve each secretly been working as CIA Operatives for years, they realize their entire relationship has been a lie and they truly don’t know one another at all. Forced to team up as partners, FUBAR tackles universal family dynamics set against a global backdrop of spies, fantastic action, and humor."

The series released all eight episodes, each around 50 minutes long, together on Thursday, May 25. Fans of the iconic action star will have a great time watching their favorite actor back in action playing a top-class spy, alongside a quirky sense of humor that only Schwarzenegger can deliver.

Arnold Schwarzenegger in FUBAR (Image via Netflix)

If you enjoy watching spy flicks and loved the new Netflix series, FUBAR, then we have the perfect list for you. The titles mentioned below are some of the most entertaining spy movies that will tickle your funny bone alongside giving you the rush of adrenaline from all the high-octane action sequences.

The Tourist, True Lies, and more: 5 best spy comedy titles to watch if you liked Netflix's FUBAR

1) The Tourist

The Tourist (Image via Sony Pictures)

The Tourist is a romantic spy thriller from the house of Sony Pictures that was released in theaters in 2010. Florian Henckel von Donnersmarck directed the film and co-wrote the screenplay with acclaimed filmmakers Christopher McQuarrie and Julian Fellowes basing it on the 2005 French film, Anthony Zimmer. Although not a favorite among critics, the film did very well at the box office and even received three Golden Globe nominations.

The cast featured prominent stars like Johnny Depp and Angelina Jolie in the lead roles, alongside Paul Bettany, Timothy Dalton, Steven Berkoff, Rufus Sewell, and others in pivotal roles.

Set in Venice, Italy, The Tourist follows American tourist Frank Tupelo as finds himself entangled with the enigmatic Elise Ward after a chance encounter on a train.

As he is pulled deeper into a dangerous web of deceit and international intrigue, Frank becomes a target for the police, the Russian mafia, and a British agent. He must navigate a perilous game of cat and mouse to uncover the truth about Elise and survive the deadly pursuit that follows.

2) Knight and Day

Knight and Day (Image via 20th Century Fox)

Knight and Day is a satirical action comedy flick from the house of 20th Century Fox. James Mangold directed the film with a screenplay from Patrick O'Neill. Upon release in 2010, the film received mixed reviews from critics, but went on to be a box-office banger.

The film starred Tom Cruise and Cameron Diaz in the lead roles, alongside Peter Sarsgaard, Jordi Mollà, Viola Davis, Paul Dano, Gal Gadot, Marc Blucas, and others in supporting roles.

Knight and Day thrusts June Havens, an ordinary woman into a thrilling and unpredictable adventure after a chance encounter with the mysterious and charismatic spy, Roy Miller.

As they embark on a globetrotting journey, June becomes caught between danger, espionage, and romantic sparks. The duo races against time to protect a revolutionary energy source while navigating a web of deceit and uncertain loyalties.

3) True Lies

True Lies (Image via 20th Century Fox)

True Lies is an action comedy film from the house of 20th Century Fox that released in theaters in 1994; it was a James Cameron brainchild, taking inspiration from the 1991 French comedy, La Totale!. The film was both a critical and commercial success, going on to multiple prestigious accolades. It was also the first film to touch the $100 million budget mark.

The film cast Arnold Schwarzenegger and Jamie Lee Curtis in the lead alongside Tom Arnold, Art Malik, Tia Carrere, and Bill Paxton in pivotal roles. Curtis' explosive performance won her the Golden Globe in the 'Best Actress in a Comedy' category. The success of the film also spawned a series adaptation from CBS of the same name.

True Lies revolves around Harry Tasker, a seemingly ordinary family man leading a double life as a top-secret spy. When his wife Helen becomes unwittingly embroiled in a terrorist plot, Harry must balance his spy missions with protecting his family and taking care of the national security.

Balancing his covert life with the challenges of family dynamics, Harry fights to expose the terrorists, reconcile with Helen, and bring the adventure to an explosive conclusion.

4) Mr. & Mrs. Smith

Mr. & Mrs. Smith (Image via 20th Century Fox)

Mr. & Mrs. Smith is another spy action cum romantic comedy from the house of 20th Century Fox. The 2005 film was directed by Doug Liman with a screenplay coming from Simon Kinberg. It became a huge commercial hit, grossing over $487 million worldwide, and also garnered quite a bit of media attention for establishing the lead actors' relationship.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt starred in the film as leads alongside talented actors like Adam Brody, Kerry Washington, Jennifer Morrison, Vince Vaughn, Keith David, Michelle Monaghan, William Fichtner, and Angela Bassett in supporting roles.

Mr. & Mrs. Smith follows the story of John and Jane Smith, a seemingly ordinary married couple unbeknownst to each other that they are both highly skilled assassins working for rival agencies.

When their secret lives collide during a mission, they are pitted against each other. What ensues is a thrilling game of deception, explosive action, and witty banter as they try to outwit and eliminate each other.

5) Chuck

Chuck (Image via NBC)

Chuck is a spy-action comedy drama TV series from the house of NBC. Josh Schwartz and Chris Fedak created the series, which aired a total of five rocky seasons since its premiere in 2007.

Zachary Levi, star of Shazam!, played the titular character alongside Yvonne Strahovski, Adam Baldwin, Joshua Gomez, Sarah Lancaster, Ryan McPartlin, Mark Lawrence, and others in supporting roles.

Chuck follows the life of Chuck Bartowski, an ordinary computer geek whose life takes a turn when he becomes the host of a top-secret government database in his brain.

Now a reluctant asset to the CIA and NSA, he teams up with agents Sarah Walker and John Casey on thrilling missions full of espionage, humor, and romance. As Chuck balances his new double life, he navigates the challenges of love, friendship, and maintaining his secret spy identity while using his newfound skills to save the world.

If FUBAR was up your alley, then these titles should definitely be on your watchlist. Grab a tub of popcorn, dim your lights and tune into the world of a spy with these high-octane action-comedy titles.

