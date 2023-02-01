True Lies 2023 cast, first look, and everything we know so far

The upcoming TV series True Lies will premiere on March 1, 2023, on CBS and Paramount+. It is based on the 1994 film of the same name, starring Arnold Schwarzenegger and Jamie Lee Curtis.

The official poster for the upcoming show:

True Lies stars Steve Howey as Harry Tasker, Ginger Gonzaga as Helen Tasker, Erica Hernandez as Maria, Omar Miller as Albert "Gib" Gibson, Mike O'Gorman as Luther, Annabella Didion as Dana Tasker, and Lucas Jaye as Jake.

Carlo Rota, Andy Martin, Beverly D'Angelo, Andrea Laing, Deneen Tyler, Liann Pattison, Ray Gaspard, Franco Castan, and others will appear in guest roles.

What do we know about CBS's True Lies so far?

Anthony Hemingway is the director, and Matt Nix is the author of True Lies. CBS had originally planned for the show to debut in February last year, but further developments forced a postponement.

The show's official synopsis, according to its trailer on YouTube, reads:

"Shocked to discover that her bland and unremarkable computer consultant husband is a skilled international spy, an unfulfilled suburban housewife is propelled into a life of danger and adventure when she’s recruited to work alongside him to save the world as they try to revitalize their passionless marriage."

Anthony Hemingway, Matt Nix, James Cameron, Rae Sanchini, McG, Mary Viola, Corey Marsh, and Josh Levy serve as executive producers.

Showrunner Matt Nix offered ET an exclusive preview of how the series is different from the hit 1994 film.

His email said:

"The show starts in a very similar place. Harry and Helen are an ordinary-seeming suburban couple. He’s a computer salesman who is secretly a spy, and she is a little bored with her life and looking for some adventure. They wind up on a spy adventure where a lot of secrets come out, challenging and ultimately strengthening their relationship. The story isn’t exactly the same, of course."

The email continued:

"The adventure’s in a different place, the bad guys are very different and a big part of the show is Helen’s discovery that she has some skills that are surprisingly useful in the world of espionage. The show winds up focusing more on their partnership after Helen is brought into Omega Sector as a spy, and how that affects their relationship. So I’d say it’s different, but I’m confident that fans of the film will recognize that the series was made by fellow fans."

He then went on to appreciate the lead, Howey and Gonzaga's onscreen chemistry and also added that it's much different from Schwarzenegger and Curtis' in the movie.

True Lies will premiere on March 1, 2023, on CBS and Paramount+.

