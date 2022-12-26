"They look like they're 27": James Cameron opens up on avoiding the "Stranger Things effect" in Avatar sequels

Director James Cameron recently spoke to Entertainment Weekly about shooting the two sequels to his latest film, Avatar: The Way of Water, at the same time as the one that was recently released.

The director mentioned in the interview that he filmed the third movie and part of the fourth flick simultaneously to make sure the young actors look like their actual age in real life. James Cameron said that he wanted to avoid the ''Stranger Things effect.'' He said (obtained via Entertainment Weekly),

''Otherwise, you get — and I love Stranger Things — but you get the Stranger Things effect where they're supposed to still be in high school (but) they look like they're 27. You know, I love the show. It's okay, we'll suspend disbelief. We like the characters, but, you know.''

Avatar: The Way of Water was released on December 16, 2022, and has been a massive commercial success. Three more sequels to the film are already lined up to be released in 2024, 2026, and 2028.

James Cameron opens up on shooting Avatar films and more details

During the aforementioned interview with Entertainment Weekly, James Cameron said that the scenes involving actor Jack Champion were shot over an "18-month period." He said,

"We shot with Jack when he was 14 and 15, almost up to 16," Cameron explained. So we were shooting him over an 18-month period."

Avatar: The Way of Water features a few young actors who portray the roles of lead characters Jake and Neytiri's kids. Among them are Trinity Jo-Li Bliss as Tuktirey and Jack Champion as Miles Quaritch Socorro, aka Spider. Jo-Li Bliss was seven years old when she was roped in to play the role of Tuktirey and is now 13, while Champion, who was 12 at the time of being cast, is now 18 years old.

The first Avatar was released in 2009 and became a blockbuster. The sequel has been in the making for quite some time, and after numerous delays, it was released on December 16, 2022.

The first sequel has been a huge commercial and critical hit, with many critics considering it to be one of the finest blockbusters of the year. Although the plot for the subsequent sequels has not been revealed, viewers can expect another thrilling cinematic spectacle by James Cameron with their fan-favorite characters.

In brief, about Avatar: The Way of Water

One of the most widely anticipated movies in recent years, James Cameron's Avatar: The Way of Water, hit theaters to widespread critical acclaim. The movie continues the story of Jake Sully and Neytiri. The official synopsis of the movie, as per its official website, reads:

"Set more than a decade after the events of the first film, "Avatar: The Way of Water" begins to tell the story of the Sully family (Jake, Neytiri, and their kids), the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive, and the tragedies they endure."

The movie was widely praised for its stunning visual aesthetics, original plot, and unique vision. The cast members include Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, and Sigourney Weaver, among others.

Poll : 0 votes