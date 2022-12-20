Avatar 3: Release date, tentative plot, and everything we know so far

Avatar: The Way of Water hit screens on Friday, December 16, 2022, flooring filmgoers and critics alike. Fortunately, fans won't have to wait nearly as long for the next installment of the science fiction film.

While The Way of Water marked the franchise's return after 13 years, Avatar 3 will be out relatively soon. The makers have also teased the release schedule for the upcoming sequels.

Apart from the release date, they've also touched upon some of the aspects that the upcoming films will explore and one of the core philosophies of the franchise as a whole.

Producer Jon Landau says 95% of Avatar 3 has already been shot

The yet-to-be-named Avatar 3 is currently slated to hit the big screens on December 20, 2024. It will follow suit just like its predecessors, which were also released in mid-December.

The film series was originally envisioned as a trilogy when the first installment came out, but over time, it evolved into a five-parter, with a release schedule potentially running up to 2028.

Speaking to Collider, producer Jon Landau disclosed that they have a clear strategy and plan of action for the series. Landau revealed that much of the third installment had already been shot and that the production of Avatar 4 had already begun. He said:

“What we've done is, first of all, we've completed all four scripts for 2, 3, 4, and 5. [The cast] read them. They know where their characters go. They know. It informs how they play these scenes. We went out and we shot all of movie 2. We shot 95% of movie 3. We have a little bit that we have to still pick up. And we shot the first act of movie 4."

Avatar 3 will see Jake Sully continue to protect the Nav'i community and will explore new elements

While we don't have a synopsis, we can expect development in the following arcs from Avatar 3. The Way of Water saw Neteyam, Jake Sully's oldest son, die and the family being significantly impacted by it. The upcoming film could focus on Lo'ak, Neteyam's brother, stepping up to take over responsibilities as the family bounces back.

The film ended with Sully vowing to protect the Nav'is and fight human invaders, and this could continue to be a crucial trajectory for the rest of the series. Miles Quaritch's revival also ensures that the colonel will continue to clash with Sully and the Nav'is.

Avatar 3 will see Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Stephen Lang, Sigourney Weaver, Joel David Moore, CCH Pounder, Giovanni Ribisi, Cliff Curtis, Edie Falco, and Jemaine Clement reprise their roles.

Meanwhile, Everything Everywhere All at Once star Michelle Yeoh and Harry Potter regular David Thewlis will be seen essaying new characters.

Speaking about the future of the franchise and the elements it will explore, Jon Landau said:

"I think one of the great things that we've done, and Jim has done in these scripts, is each movie is going to take you to new biomes and new cultures. And I think one of the things that Avatar has is this idea of 'Oel ngati kameie.' I see you."

He continued:

"And it's not about seeing you for who you physically are, or what you look like. It's about seeing you from the inside, and the idea that we get to introduce new diverse clans that look different than the Omaticaya, and send a metaphor for our world, and accepting people for who they are on the inside and not judging them by who they are on the outside."

Avatar: Way of Water is currently running in theaters near you.

