"Rum, drugs, alimony": Johnny Depp's teeth leave netizens repelled

2022 was a roller coaster ride for Johnny Depp, considering his defamation case against ex-wife Amber Heard. Comparatively, this year was going well until people started noticing his teeth as he was walked on the red carpet of the Cannes Film Festival on Tuesday, May 16, 2023. Many pictures started floating on social media, where fans emphasized on his “rotting” teeth.

In the pictures floating on social media, Depp’s teeth looked discolored, with brown spots in some areas. While it has not been specified either by Johnny or his representatives as to what had happened, many social media users have been guessing that either it was his get up for a movie or it is the result of him being addicted to substances, as he claimed the same during his trial in 2022.

Whatever may be the reason, social media users are now hopping on to various online platforms to share their reactions. As such, one user blamed the condition of his teeth on “rum, drugs and alimony.”

Social media users commented on Depp's teeth and questioned what made them look so "rotten" as he walked the ramp at the Cannes Film Festival. (Image via Twitter)

As for his appearance at the Cannes Film Festival on Tuesday, the Pirates of the Caribbean actor received a seven-minute standing ovation for his comeback film, where he plays King Louis XV. The moment made him emotional, as it would be his first film after his trial ended last year.

Social media users reacted to Johnny Depp’s teeth pictures as the actor made an appearance at the Cannes Film Festival

While the Cannes Film Festival might be known for its glamorous red carpet appearances, but Depp’s unexpected teeth transformation became the talk of the town as several images started floating on social media. Although many users joked about how his teeth looked like Captain Jack Sparrow’s teeth, some expressed concerned about the same.

With many publications like Yen reporting how the teeth can appear like they are by years of cigarette smoking, others are also guessing that they could be the way they are for an upcoming film. From blaming it on alcohol to substance abuse, here is how social media users reacted to images posted by a Twitter user, @cocainecross.

Meanwhile, some other Twitter users took to the platform and tweeted how they are now more aware about their personal dental hygiene after seeing Johnny Depp's pictures at Cannes.

Kayleigh Pereira @KayleighPereira 🏻‍♀️ Very very very inspired to brush my teeth, floss and use a tongue scraper every time I see a pic of Johnny Depp at Cannes🏻‍♀️ Very very very inspired to brush my teeth, floss and use a tongue scraper every time I see a pic of Johnny Depp at Cannes 🙆🏻‍♀️

maya @maya05505 why does johnny depp’s teeth on my tl why does johnny depp’s teeth on my tl https://t.co/kLiomLrEVB

j cullen @ericdravensgurl Johnny depp’s teeth are absolutely disgusting, it’s gotta smell so bad in there ew Johnny depp’s teeth are absolutely disgusting, it’s gotta smell so bad in there ew

kitten 🐱 @twinstar why do i have to see closeup pics of johnny depp’s teeth against my will why do i have to see closeup pics of johnny depp’s teeth against my will

🍒Soraya🍒 @makiyak8 Seeing that pic of Johnny Depp’s teeth on my tl just ruined my mood. That’s enough Twitter for me Seeing that pic of Johnny Depp’s teeth on my tl just ruined my mood. That’s enough Twitter for me

Dana Abercrombie #AmplifyBlackVoices @sagesurge Johnny Depp's teeth are crying out for help.



The last image is from an article in Premiere by Holly Millea called "Ghost in the Machine: Now You See Johnny Depp, Now You Don't.' Johnny Depp's teeth are crying out for help. The last image is from an article in Premiere by Holly Millea called "Ghost in the Machine: Now You See Johnny Depp, Now You Don't.' https://t.co/MTAqsGDr55

Many netizens have also questioned why Johnny Depp does not get his teeth fixed if they’ve gone bad. While there is no answer to this question, many Twitter users have been left concerned since the pictures made their way on social media.

At the moment, Johnny has not commented on what exactly went wrong with his teeth.

