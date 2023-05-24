5 best Monica Barbaro movies and shows to watch ahead of Netflix's FUBAR

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Monica Barbaro star in lead roles in the new action comedy series FUBAR, which premieres on May 25, 2023, on Netflix. The show will mark Schwarzenegger's first leading role in a scripted television series.

Created by Nick Santora, FUBAR tells the story of a CIA operative on the verge of retirement, who is forced to take up one last job. But the only problem with the plan is that he has to partner up with his daughter who, unbeknownst to him, also works for the CIA. The series stars Monica Barbaro as Schwarzenegger's daughter Emma Brunner.

Here are five other popular movies and shows that star Monica Barbaro.

1) The Good Cop (2018)

The Good Cop revolves around a father-son duo with an unconventional dynamic. Tony Caruso Sr. (Tony Danza) is a former NYPD officer who was known for being corrupt but who has since served his time in prison. He now lives with his son, Tony Caruso Jr. (Josh Groban), a by-the-book NYPD detective who is constantly trying to resist his father's influence.

Monica Barbaro's character, Cora Vasquez, is a street-smart detective who is partnered with Tony Jr. Together, they work on solving various cases while navigating the complexities of their personal lives. Cora becomes a love interest for Tony Jr. as the series progresses.

The series combines elements of police procedural dramas with comedic undertones. Each episode follows a self-contained case that Tony Jr. and Cara investigate, often leading to humorous and unexpected situations. The series received generally positive reviews for its light-hearted tone, character dynamics, and the performances of its main cast.

The Good Cop is available to stream on Netflix.

2) Top Gun: Maverick (2022)

A sequel to the movie Top Gun (1986), Top Gun: Maverick is directed by Joseph Kosinski and has Tom Cruise reprising his iconic role as Pete 'Maverick' Mitchell.

The story follows Maverick, who is now a veteran pilot and a flight instructor at the Top Gun training program. The film explores his journey as he confronts his past, deals with loss, and mentors a new generation of pilots. Monica Barbaro appears in the film as Natasha 'Phoenix' Trace, one of the new trainee pilots. Phoenix is described as an exceptional aviator and a potential love interest for Maverick's character.

The film received great reviews from audiences and critics alike, especially for its high-flying action sequences, emotional character development, and themes of legacy and honor.

Top Gun: Maverick is available to stream on Paramount+.

3) UnREAL (2015)

UnREAL is a show that offers viewers a behind-the-scenes look at the production of a fictional reality dating competition series called Everlasting, which is reminiscent of real-life reality TV shows like The Bachelor. The series explores the manipulative and often morally questionable tactics employed by the producers and crew to create drama and entertainment for the viewers.

Monica Barbaro joined the cast of UnREAL in its third season. She portrayed Yael, a contestant on Everlasting. Yael's character is an undercover reporter, who poses as a contestant to expose the truth behind the reality show.

The show received critical acclaim for its exploration of the dark side of reality TV production and its examination of themes such as gender dynamics, ethics, and the blurred lines between reality and manipulation.

UnREAL is available to rent or purchase on Amazon Video, iTunes, Google Play, and Vudu.

4) Chicago Justice (2017)

Chicago Justice is a legal drama television series that is a part of the larger Chicago franchise created by Dick Wolf. The series follows a team of prosecutors and investigators from the Cook County State's Attorney's Office as they handle high-profile cases and seek justice for victims.

In the series, Monica Barbaro portrays Assistant State's Attorney Anna Valdez, a skilled and determined prosecutor. Her character works closely with the other main characters, including Chief Investigator Antonio Dawson (Jon Seda), State's Attorney Peter Stone (Philip Winchester), and Assistant State's Attorney Laura Nagel (Joelle Carter).

The series is known for the way it explores the complexities of the criminal justice system and the moral dilemmas faced by the legal professionals involved. It received positive reviews for its engaging storylines, strong ensemble cast, and the way it tackled relevant social and legal issues.

Chicago Justice is available to stream on NBC.

5) Splitting Up Together (2018)

Splitting Up Together follows the story of a couple who decide to get divorced but continue living together to co-parent their children. The series revolves around the lives of Lena (Jenna Fischer) and Martin (Oliver Hudson), as they choose to alternate living in the family home, with one parent living in the house while the other resides in a garage apartment.

Monica Barbaro had a recurring role in the show as Lisa Apple, a love interest for Martin. Lisa is a free-spirited yoga instructor who enters Martin's life and provides him with a new perspective on relationships and personal growth.

The show explores the challenges and humorous situations that arise from the unconventional living arrangement and the characters' attempts to navigate their new dynamic as they continue to co-parent their children. It delves into the complexities of modern relationships, the highs and lows of co-parenting, and the search for personal fulfillment.

Splitting Up Together is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.

FUBAR, starring Arnold Schwarzenegger and Monica Barbaro, premieres on Netflix on May 25, 2023.

