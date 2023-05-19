How much did Tom Cruise make from Mission Impossible 7? Salary and net worth explored

Fans of the Mission Impossible film franchise were treated to a surprise with the release of the much-awaited trailer for the latest installment of the Mission Impossible franchise - Dead Reckoning Part One. This trailer features jaw-dropping stunts, intense action sequences and the charismatic presence of Tom Cruise as Ethan Hunt, along with the old cast.

The MI team seems to be taking on a mission to take down a deadly weapon threatening humanity that puts them in danger more than ever before and costs Hunt dearly. More importantly, viewers get a sneak peek of Ethan's ultimate objective - something that has been kept concealed so far by the cast and crew. High-speed car chases, legendary sprints, and gripping free falls raise the stakes of the mission, making this chapter a visual treat.

However, Tom Cruise's need to raise the wow factor in each movie in the franchise raises the cost of production as well as his salary. Cruise, who is worth $600 million approximately as of 2023, has been reported to have made in the ballpark of $50 million for Dead Reckoning: Part One.

Tom Cruise: Mission Impossible salary and net worth

Tom Cruise happens to be one of the most-consistent A-listers in Hollywood with an average salary of $50 million per year. While the exact figure of his salary for Mission Impossible 7 has not been officially disclosed, Tom Cruise surely cut a lucrative deal for his involvement in the film.

Cruise's salary is so high because he insists on performing his own stunts, despite the number of retakes, extensive rehearsals, and high shoot budgets. For example, the motorbike shot that stood out from the trailer was allegedly performed countless times just to get that one perfect shot. Co-star Vanessa Kirby, who plays White Widow, said:

"He was just so calm. He had no fear. He just found it exhilarating. That kind of belief in cinema and what one could achieve and his passion for it is so inspiring. He kind of believes he can do the impossible, and then he does…I love being a part of the franchise. I’m really excited to come back."

Mission Impossible 7 was one of the few movies to have started shooting during the pandemic through various exotic locations such as Italy, Abu Dhabi and Norway. After being rescheduled multiple times due to the CoVID-19 pandemic, fans worldwide will be ready to catch Cruise and his team.

The Mission Impossible actor has been earning millions with every release since 1986. It all started with Top Gun (1986), and now he will be starring in Dead Reckoning: Part One in 2023. Cruise has been listed at #52 in Forbes Top 100 Celebrity Earnings for 2017. Presently, the Top Gun star has arranged a deal for upfront payment for the Mission Impossible franchise.

The action star not only makes his wealth from ticket sales and upfront payment but also has a number of backend deals in place. Cruise, as a producer of the MI franchise, earns producer credits, as well as the royalties.

Directed by Christopher McQuarrie, the movie stars Tom Cruise, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Ving Rhames, Henry Czerny, and Vanessa Kirby. The new members of the MI team are Hayley Atwell, Shea Whigham, Pom Klementieff, and Esai Morales. Catch Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One in the theaters on July 12, 2023.

