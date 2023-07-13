What time will Park Seo-joon's Dream movie air on Netflix? Release date, plot, cast and more explored

It is the season of sports in films, and the release of Park Seo-joon's Dream on Netflix is only about to make things better. The film will feature Lee Ji-eun alongside Park Seo-joon as it releases worldwide on July 25, 2023, at 3 am ET. The movie comes from the house of Lee Byeong-heon who is better known as the creator of Extreme Job (2019), the record-breaking successful Korean movie of all time.

The official synopsis of the Byeong-heon movie on IMDb reads:

"Park Seo Joon plays Yoon Hong Dae, a professional soccer player on disciplinary probation after being caught up in an unexpected incident. He becomes the coach of a thrown-together soccer team, but as time passes, comes to sincerely care for and trust in the team members, becoming a true leader."

Lee Ji-eun plays the role of Lee So-min, an aspiring film director who is determined to make a short on the team.

This sports comedy has already made its theatrical release on April 26, 2023, wherein the distribution was managed by Megabox Plus M in South Korea. As Dream releases on Netflix, fans of the Korean entertainment will have yet another option to pick from other than Kill Boksoon (2023), 20th Century Girl (2022), and Veteran (2015).

The upcoming film Dream explores the sports-based K-drama space

Riding high from the success of Itaewon Class, the Korean movie star Park Seo-joon is set to appear in Dream as Yoon Hong-dae after a three-year hiatus from the industry. He has been tapped in to play Prince Yan in The Marvels, an upcoming MCU film featuring Captain Marvel, Monica Rambeau, and Ms Marvel.

Coincidentally, Lee Ji-eun, the Korean singer-songwriter and actor with the stage-name IU, will be cast opposite Seo-joon as Lee So-min making a fresh pair appear on-screen for a light-hearted comedy drama.

This much-awaited Korean drama captures the chronicles of the team coached by the erstwhile football player, Hong-dae, as it participates in the annual international soccer championship called the Homeless World Cup. Yoon Hong-dae faces disciplinary action leading to probation after an unfortunate event. As a result, he is asked to coach a special national soccer team comprising homeless individuals who have never been on the field before.

Tasked with the humongous job of creating players out of ordinary people, Yoon Hong-dae sets on a journey to create a team of football players while he redeems himself through it. He navigates through his issues and lands himself into another trouble during his stint as a coach compelling him to turn things around.

"Park Seo-joon is a cranky football coach to a team of homeless men, and IU is his cheeky assistant." SAVE THE DATE: Park Seo-joon and IU's sports comedy-drama film Dream is coming to Netflix July 25.

The supporting cast includes Kim Jong-soo, Ko Chang-seok, Lee Hyun-woo, Lee Ji-hyun, and Baek Ji-won. The trailer features a voiceover by Hong-dae that says:

"If one falls behind, we need to help them. This isn't a one-man sport. I won't tell you to get back up if you fall. If you fall, trip the opponent and make them fall too."

The principal shooting began on May 7, 2020, in South Korea. However, it got delayed due to the CoVID restrictions on international travel. The filming wrapped up on April 13, 2022, in Hungary.

Dream is a revised romanticization of Deurim that has been produced by Oktober Cinema Co. Ltd.

Watch Lee Byeong-heon's Dream as it premieres on Netflix on July 25, 2023, at 3 am ET.

