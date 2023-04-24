On April 23, 2023, South Korea's Ministry of Culture accepted a new bill that addresses issues faced by K-pop idols who are minors. The bill, titled the Popular Culture and Arts Industry Development Act, was passed by the Ministry of Culture, which is a central government agency that's responsible for areas related to tourism, art, sports, and other entertainment-based fields.

Given the many controversies and disturbances concerning minor K-pop idols in the South Korean entertainment industry, the bill has not only resolved such issues, but also stabilized the idols' stance. It addresses various aspects like income statements, working hours, educational opportunities, and healthcare.

The Popular Culture and Arts Industry Development Act puts forth new requirements when it comes to minor K-pop idols

With the number of young/minor-aged K-pop idols increasing by the day in the South Korean Entertainment Industry, there has been a lot of instability with respect to the position of such idols in the larger scheme of things.

Since minimal laws have addressed their functioning in the industry, there have been many controversies and burning debates that point out the exploitation they have to face.

The Popular Culture and Arts Industry Development Act was created with the aim of naturally enhancing Korean culture by setting a foundation for the same. It revolves around addressing and prescribing matters concerning the life and surroundings of K-pop idols.

Now, there are clear and specific requirements addressed to companies and agencies that house minor K-pop idols who aren't yet at the age to exercise their own rights. As per Koreaboo, here's what the requirements address:

1) K-pop entertainment agencies must disclose their income statement to their idols at least once a year in addition to whenever the artists request.

2) Lower limit of working hours for young entertainers.

Under 12 years old: 25 hours per week and 6 hours per day

12 to 15 years old: 30 hours per week and 7 hours per day

15 years and older: 35 hours per week and 7 hours per day

3) The bill bans activities that infringe on young celebrities' right to education, such as dropouts or school absences.

4) The bill also prohibits actions that pose risks to their health (coercing them to 'look better' and/or 'lose weight, etc., abusing them physically and/or verbally in any way)

With specific rules and regulations geared towards protecting younger and minor idols, conflicts that the K-pop fandom has with the lack of liberal space that minor idols are given, may be resolved.

The new requirements not only give younger idols the authority they need with respect to their careers, but also address many of the downsides they face with their stance in the industry.

