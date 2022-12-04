5 K-pop idols born in 2008

Despite growing concerns about K-pop idols debuting too early, there is no shortage of teenagers becoming trainees for a chance at success that few are able to achieve. Every year, many new groups debut, but few are able to achieve the fame and popularity that are considered the standard in the industry.

Many young K-pop idols, especially those from smaller companies, may undergo mistreatment in the form of slave contracts, non-payment of dues, etc., due to their naïveté in legal and contractual matters.

Apart from this, the concepts of K-pop idols might not always suit their age, as suggestive lyrics and dance moves might open the teens up to hate and inappropriate comments on social media.

NewJeans' Hyein, CLASS:y's Kim Seonyou, and three other K-pop idols who turned 14 this year

1) Hyuna from BLE

BLE (under 4D_Label and On1 Entertainment) debuted in 2021, when its youngest member, Moon Hyu-na, known mononymously as Hyuna, was barely a teenager. The three-member group is considered a kid group as the members are all under the age of 18.

However, knowing that Hyuna probably went through vigorous training prior to her debut at the beginning of her teens makes her debut even more alarming. The other members of BLE, Seonah and Hyoin, were both born in 2007.

2) Hyein from NewJeans

HYBE LABELS and ADOR's latest girl group, NewJeans, has been making waves across the industry with their music. Hyein, the youngest member, is 14 but has already received fame worldwide. She celebrates her birthday on April 21.

Apart from releasing hit songs such as Attention, Cookie, and Hype Boy as part of NewJeans, the K-pop idol has also featured in Lemon Tree Magazine and Style Magazine Mallow. She appeared on the cover of W Korea for the first time this month, as the magazine released individual covers for each member of NewJeans.

3) Kim Seonyou from CLASS:y

CLASS:y debuted earlier this year after a difficult yet fulfilling journey on My Teenage Girl, a K-pop idol survival show. The MBC audition program started off with 83 contestants before the final seven debuted in Korea on May 5, 2022. At the time of their debut (after being mentored by (G)I-DLE's Soyeon), maknae Kim Seonyou was 14. The rapper celebrates her birthday on March 20.

4) Park Boeun from CLASS:y

Another member of CLASS:y also joins this list of idols born in 2008. Park Boeun ranked sixth on My Teenage Girl, eventually joining the final lineup of CLASS:y. The K-pop idol group made its Japanese comeback in June with their second mini album, Z: LIVES ACROSS.

Boeun considers herself to be a huge fan of BLACKPINK, the biggest K-pop girl group in the world. CLASS:y was formed with the intention of creating a group that had the potential to be on the Billboard charts worldwide, just like the How You Like That group has done time and time again.

5) Haeun from Lapillus

MLD Entertainment also debuted a K-pop girl group in June this year, and Lapillus' first single, HIT YA! has reached 11.5 million views since then. The youngest member of the team, Haeun is another K-pop idol who was born in 2008.

Celebrating her birthday on November 2, the singer is sometimes called "Maknae on Top" because of how much the group cherishes her. Haeun is also a fan of the now-disbanded group SISTAR, and considers them her inspiration.

Apart from the obvious issues with K-pop idols who are in their early teens, one argument can be made that early exposure to the industry allows them to get acclamatized to incredibly hectic schedules, intense dances, and straining vocal exercises. On the flipside, the existence of such practices in the Korean music industry points to the need for several intrinstic changes to be made.

Until then, however, companies must take responsibility for nurturing young talent well, giving them the opportunity to protect their employment rights so that their experience is not dispiriting to their love of music and dance.

