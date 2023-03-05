Kill Boksoon drops new poster revealing a new side of Jeon Do-yeon, Sol Kyung-gu, and others

Kill Boksoon has unveiled a vibrant new poster that has left viewers in awe. The star-studded cast of the film, which includes seasoned actors Jeon Do-yeon and Sol Kyung-gu in addition to the critically acclaimed actors Goo Kyo-hwan and Esom, is depicted in the eye-catching yet gruesome posters.

Netflix’s upcoming movie, Kill Boksoon, is an action movie based on the lives and challenges of four seasoned hitmen. The project is being led by the well-recognized director Byung Sung-hyun, who is also known for the film The Merciless, which screened at midnight during the 70th Cannes Film Festival.

Leading the show will be Emergency Declaration star Jeon Do-yeon, who will play the role of Gil Bok-soon. Gil Bok-soon is a skilled murderer who is considered a legend in the hitman industry. However, she finds herself in the middle of an unavoidable conflict right before the time she was supposed to renew her employment agreement with the corporation. In this conflict, she has no other option except to kill someone or be killed herself.

More about the latest posters, characters, and plot of Kill Boksoon

Netflix’s Kill Boksoon promises an intriguing new blockbuster. Gil Bok-soon, who was portrayed in the first poster, was promoted as the most lethal assassin ever created by MK Ent., the most successful company in the contract-killing business. Despite being a skilled murderer who has never made a mistake in her life, Gil Bok-soon finds it hard to maintain a healthy connection with her 15-year-old daughter.

Another poster of Kill Boksoon depicts Sol Kyung-gu, who brings to the screen the character of Cha Min-gyu, CEO of MK Ent. Cha Min-gyu appears to be engrossed in his thoughts. Even for the cruel murderer Cha Min-gyu, Bok Soon is a remarkable individual who means a lot more to him than just a pupil and an employee.

Bok Soon is unsure whether or not she wants to extend her contract with MK Ent. Cha Min Gyu wants Bok Soon to remain by his side no matter what; however, this causes strain on the relationship between the two of them.

The third poster features Scarlet Innocence's star Esom, who plays Cha Min-hee. The director of MK Ent. is Cha Min-hee, the younger sister of Cha Min Gyu. While Min Hee loves her brother dearly, she disapproves of the fact that her older brother tends to be kind and considerate regarding all that Gil Bok Soon is concerned with.

Her expression of mischief and her bold attitude as a person who acts without hesitation make it difficult to predict how the plot will develop.

The last poster of Kil Boksoon features Goo Kyo-hwan, who plays the role of Han Hee-sung, a member of MK Ents. Han Hee-sung stands out in stark contrast to the rest of the cast and their colorful posters. Han Hee-sung has enormous respect for his senior assassin, Gil Bok-soon. The hitman has top-tier murdering skills; however, for some bizarre reason, he is still considered to be a C-level assassin.

Kill Boksoon will premiere on March 31.

